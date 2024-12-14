Sambhal admin launches drive against encroachment, power theft near Jama Masjid

Sambhal: Weeks after four people died in a violence over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in this Uttar Pradesh district, the administration has launched a campaign to tackle encroachments and power theft in areas around the Mughal-era Mosque.

The comprehensive drive aims to revitalise the area and crack down on illegal power connections, district officials said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed that the administration was taking steps to address encroachments around the historical mosque.

Violence erupted during the November 24 survey as protesters gathered near the mosque and clashed with security personnel, leading to stone pelting and arson. Four people died and several others were injured in the clashes. The police have denied allegations that it fired at the protesters.

“We are marking the area as it is in the documents and ensuring it is cleaned up. There is a well nearby, which we are in the process of reviving,” Pensiya said.

Encroachments along drains, particularly in areas around the mosque, have been an ongoing concern. The district administration launched a dedicated encroachment removal campaign in the Chandausi city on Friday and is expanding it to other parts of Sambhal.

“The campaign will continue for two to three months and all encroachments will be cleared,” Pensiya said.

He clarified that a thorough assessment of the situation would be carried out after the cleanup around the Shahi Jama Masjid.

The senior official said the authorities discovered widespread electricity theft during a surprise inspection at several local mosques and residential areas.

“We conducted a check on loudspeakers at religious sites on Saturday and uncovered illegal electricity connections in around 250 to 300 houses, mosques and madrasas,” he told reporters.

The district authorities uncovered a case in which 150 to 200 houses were drawing power from a single distribution unit. “An entire roof has been converted into an illegal power distribution unit,” Pensiya said and added that an FIR would be filed against those responsible.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said the authorities were checking the use of loudspeakers at temples, mosques and other religious sites.

Saturday’s crackdown targeted locations with suspected illegal power connections within the Nakhasa police station jurisdiction.

“We have uncovered significant power theft in these areas, with electricity being supplied through illegal connections to entire neighbourhoods,” Bishnoi said. “In some cases, the electricity is being provided from makeshift power connections atop a mosque minaret.”

The police are identifying all those involved and profiting from these illegal connections.

“Action will be taken under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act if any material benefits are being collected using unlawful means,” Bishnoi said.

With cases already being registered with the electricity department, the drive is expected to continue for several days, sources said.

District officials also announced plans to make Sambhal “100 per cent electricity theft-free”.

The goal is part of the district administration’s broader commitment to improving infrastructure and cracking down on illegal activities.

As part of the drive, a mosque imam was fined Rs 2 lakh for allegedly using a loudspeaker at high volume on Friday.