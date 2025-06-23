Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched in India: Thinnest Flagship Ever with Premium Specs

New Delhi: Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S25 Edge, its boldest flagship yet, aiming to become the thinnest premium smartphone on the market. With a sleek 5.8mm body, cutting-edge Galaxy AI features, and a top-tier camera, the S25 Edge promises style, power, and intelligence. But can it deliver on all fronts?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Key Specs and Highlights

Thickness : 5.8 mm

: 5.8 mm Weight : 163 g

: 163 g Display : 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, ~2,000 nits brightness

: 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, ~2,000 nits brightness Processor : Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB Storage : 256 GB / 512 GB

: 256 GB / 512 GB Camera : 200 MP main sensor (no optical zoom)

: 200 MP main sensor (no optical zoom) Battery : 3,900 mAh, 25W fast charging

: 3,900 mAh, 25W fast charging Build : Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic, IP68 rated

: Titanium frame, Gorilla Glass Ceramic, IP68 rated Software: Galaxy AI, 7 years of updates

Design That Redefines Thinness

The Galaxy S25 Edge’s ultra-slim profile (5.8 mm) is its biggest talking point. Combined with a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass Ceramic, it offers premium durability despite its feather-like weight. However, this svelte design makes it slippery to hold, prompting most users to opt for a protective case—somewhat diminishing its standout thinness.

Stunning Display and Galaxy AI Integration

The 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals, smooth 120Hz refresh rates, and outstanding brightness, ideal for both media consumption and gaming. Coupled with Samsung’s Galaxy AI tools, the phone brings smarter performance and productivity features, optimized for AI-powered photo editing, communication, and daily tasks.

Flagship Performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB RAM, the S25 Edge delivers blazing-fast performance, making multitasking and gaming seamless. With 7 years of software and security updates, it’s designed to be a long-term investment.

Camera: Stunning 200 MP Sensor, But No Optical Zoom

The main 200 MP camera captures high-detail shots, performs excellently in low-light conditions, and supports astrophotography. However, it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, so zoom relies on digital cropping—less ideal for those who need high-quality long-distance photography.

Battery and Charging: The Price of Thinness

With a 3,900 mAh battery, the S25 Edge may not last all day for power users. Moreover, its 25W wired charging feels outdated, especially when competitors offer 45W or faster speeds. This is the most notable trade-off for its ultra-slim build.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price in India

12 GB + 256 GB – ₹1,09,999

– ₹1,09,999 12 GB + 512 GB – ₹1,21,999

Pros: What Makes the S25 Edge Shine

Ultra-thin and lightweight design (5.8 mm, 163g)

Brilliant QHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display

Flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite performance

Excellent 200 MP primary camera

Titanium and Gorilla Glass build, IP68 waterproof

7 years of software & security support

Full Galaxy AI integration

What to Watch Out For

Smaller 3,900 mAh battery

No optical zoom lens

Slower 25W charging

Slippery to hold without a case

Premium pricing without zoom versatility

Final Verdict: Who Should Buy the Galaxy S25 Edge?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is ideal for those who value cutting-edge design, AI innovation, and premium build quality. It’s a phone that turns heads and handles everyday tasks with ease. However, users looking for longer battery life, optical zoom, or faster charging may want to consider the Galaxy S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, or competitors like the Pixel 9 Pro XL.