Telangana Government to Launch Sports University and Olympic Training Programmes

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana is preparing to introduce a new sports policy designed to elevate the state’s presence on the global sports stage, train world-class athletes, and offer incentives and job opportunities to medal-winning sportspersons.

New Sports Policy to Be Discussed in Cabinet Meeting

The proposed policy is expected to be discussed in the Telangana Cabinet meeting scheduled later today. According to Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, the policy focuses on producing athletes capable of competing in international events such as the 2036 Olympic Games, aligning with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s vision.

Telangana Aims for Olympic-Level Excellence

Speaking at Olympic Day celebrations at LB Stadium, Jayesh Ranjan emphasized the need for a structured and ambitious plan to nurture Olympic-level talent. He noted that while several countries are excelling at the Olympics, Telangana has the potential to do the same with the right infrastructure and training.

Incentives and Job Security for Sportspersons

Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy stated that the upcoming sports policy will include incentives for athletes and ensure job opportunities for medal winners. He also criticized the previous government for neglecting sportspersons and assured fair treatment under the current administration.

Young India Sports University to Be Set Up in Gachibowli

A major highlight of the state’s sports development strategy is the establishment of a Young India Physical Education and Sports University under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This will be modeled after the Young India Skill University and will begin operations from the Gachibowli Sports Stadium, which spans 70 acres.

14 Sports Disciplines to Be Offered

The university will offer training in 14 major sports, including:

Cricket

Football

Hockey

Basketball

Swimming

Tennis

Badminton

Shooting

Boxing

Wrestling

Table Tennis

Athletics

Gymnastics

Aquatics

The government plans to upgrade the existing sports infrastructure at the Gachibowli Stadium to meet global training standards.

Olympic Day Celebrations Feature Paralympics Bronze Medalist

As part of Olympic Day, students from 14 districts participated in events held at LB Stadium. Notably, Deepthi Jeevanji, a para-athlete who secured a bronze medal in the 2024 Paralympics, was present at the celebration.