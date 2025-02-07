Sanam Teri Kasam Re-released: Streaming Now on Multiple OTT Platforms

The beloved cult classic Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has been making waves as it reopens in theatres on February 7, 2025, marking its long-awaited re-release. After captivating audiences in 2016, the film is back, and this time, it is also available for streaming on several OTT platforms.

Sanam Teri Kasam Now Streaming for Free on Jio Cinema and YouTube

For those looking to relive the heartbreaking love story of Inder and Saru, Sanam Teri Kasam can be streamed on Jio Cinema, Zee5, YouTube, and Apple TV. The film is available for free on both Jio Cinema and YouTube, making it an easy and accessible option for fans.

A Box Office Hit: Impressive Pre-Sales and Day-One Expectations

The excitement surrounding the film’s re-release has been palpable, with reports suggesting that over 20,000 tickets have been sold in advance for its first day in major national chains. Some sources indicate the number could be as high as 39,000, which is notably higher than many new releases, such as Loveyapa. With ticket prices kept affordable, the movie’s first-day earnings are expected to be around Rs 2 crore, making its re-release a significant success.

Sanam Teri Kasam: A Story of Love and Heartbreak

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam tells the emotional story of Inder and Saru, whose love story touched hearts and earned praise for the performances of the lead actors. The film’s emotional depth, coupled with its hit songs, continues to be cherished by fans.

While there have been rumors of Sanam Teri Kasam 2, the makers have yet to confirm any details regarding a sequel. However, given the film’s strong legacy, many fans are hopeful for a continuation of the story.

A Successful Trend of Re-releases in Bollywood

Sanam Teri Kasam is following in the footsteps of other Bollywood classics, such as Laila Majnu and Tumbbad, which saw success upon their re-releases. With its growing popularity, it will be interesting to see how Sanam Teri Kasam performs both at the box office and on digital platforms.

As the film makes its reappearance, both new and old fans alike can enjoy the timeless story of love, loss, and longing once again, whether in cinemas or from the comfort of their homes.