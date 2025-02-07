Rajinikanth Reveals the Secret Behind His Positive Vibes

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth has recently shared the secret behind the positive energy that surrounds him, which has been praised by many who have interacted with him. According to Rajinikanth, the key to his positivity lies in his practice of Kriya Yoga.

In a video clip that has gone viral, the actor, currently visiting the YSS Ashram in Ranchi, shared his experience with his fans. Speaking from the Ashram, Rajinikanth said, “I am at the YSS Ashram in Ranchi. This is the third time I have come here. My first visit was in 2002.”

Also Read: UN Chief Urges Increased Efforts to End Crisis in Congo



Rajinikanth Talks About Meditation and Kriya Yoga

The actor revealed that during his visit, he had the opportunity to meditate in the Guru’s room for an hour, an experience he described as deeply fulfilling. “It is not possible to describe the time I spent meditating. I don’t know how that hour passed. It was only when people came that I came out of my meditation. I was feeling so happy,” he shared.

He then went on to explain that his practice of Kriya Yoga was the source of the positive energy others felt when they met him. “If people say I am very vibrant and that they get positive vibes from me, the secret to that is Kriya Yoga,” he said. “From the time I started practicing Kriya, the change within me has been remarkable. It is a kind of inner silence.”

A Journey of 21 Years in Kriya Yoga

Rajinikanth explained that he started practicing Kriya Yoga in 2002, and after 21 years of consistent practice, he began to notice the profound changes in his life. “Initially, I didn’t feel any change, but I stayed disciplined and continued. After 10 to 12 years, I began to truly feel its effects. It gave me a unique kind of peace. Despite being involved in worldly tasks, I feel disconnected from them,” he said.

The Sacred Nature of Kriya Yoga

Rajinikanth spoke of the transformative power of Kriya Yoga and its deep impact on those who practice it. “If the gurus hold our hand once, they won’t let go even if we let go. The power of Kriya is known to those who practice it,” he stated. “It is a sacred technique, a bond that continues for generations. Those who experience it will know its effects,” he added.

He expressed his gratitude for the practice and mentioned that he planned to visit the Ashram every year for a seven to 10-day stay, further deepening his connection with the spiritual journey.