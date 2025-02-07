UN Chief Urges Increased Efforts to End Crisis in Congo

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for intensified efforts to end the ongoing crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

During a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres expressed deep concern over the situation, describing the conflict as “deeply concerning.”

Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis

Fighting between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group and Congolese government forces intensified in January. The rebels claimed to have taken control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, and a key regional hub. They then advanced south toward Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.

Guterres highlighted the enormous human toll of the conflict, stating that thousands have been killed and hundreds of thousands displaced from their homes. The situation in and around Goma is especially dire, with the conflict continuing to rage in South Kivu, threatening to engulf the entire region.

Call for Peace and Mediation

“My message is clear: Silence the guns. Stop the escalation. Respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Uphold international human rights law and international humanitarian law,” Guterres emphasized.

The UN chief stressed that there is no military solution to the crisis, urging for peaceful mediation. “It is time to end this crisis. It is time for peace,” he said.

International Cooperation for Resolution

Guterres called on all involved parties, including neighboring countries, subregional organizations, the African Union, and the United Nations, to play an active role in working towards the end of the conflict. His call for peace comes ahead of the African Union summit on the DRC situation, which he is scheduled to attend next week in Addis Ababa.

Ongoing Humanitarian Impact

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that over 900 people have been killed, and nearly 3,000 others have been injured. Thousands have fled the region, with many seeking refuge in neighboring Rwanda, including staff from international organizations such as the UN and the World Bank.

In response to the ongoing fighting, the M23 declared a unilateral ceasefire after clashes with the Congolese army for control of Goma.