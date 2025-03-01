Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan Cheers for Brother Ibrahim as ‘Nadaaniyan’ Trailer Releases

Actress Sara Ali Khan expressed her excitement and support for her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as the trailer of his debut film "Nadaaniyan" was released on March 1, 2025.

Uma Devi1 March 2025 - 18:29
Sara Ali Khan’s Support for Ibrahim

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram stories, Sara wrote,
Trailer nahi trail blazer hai…7th March!!! (It’s not a trailer, it’s a trailblazer)”

She further added,
A wholesome bundle of innocence, romance, freshness, oh and of course insane swag.”

Storyline of ‘Nadaaniyan’

“Nadaaniyan” follows the story of Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi diva, who is determined to create her perfect love story. Meanwhile, Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class overachiever, is focused on becoming the debate team captain.

Their paths cross when Pia convinces Arjun to pretend to be her boyfriend for a transactional arrangement. However, things take an unexpected turn as real feelings start to develop, leading them to question whether love can truly be scripted.

Makers’ Announcement

Sharing the trailer on social media, the makers wrote:
A new semester begins, and love is their first test… Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, watch ‘Nadaaniyan’, out 7 March, only on Netflix.”

Star-Studded Cast & Production Team

The film features Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in key roles.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, “Nadaaniyan” is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

Director’s Experience

Sharing her experience of helming her first film, Shauna Gautam said:
Directing ‘Nadaaniyan’ has been an incredibly special journey, especially as my debut project. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and unexpected nature of first love.

Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream, and their support has been invaluable. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been a joy. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this fun, heartfelt ride on Netflix.”

Release Date

“Nadaaniyan” is set to premiere on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

