Jammu & Kashmir

Union Minister J.P. Nadda Pays Obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda visited the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Saturday to offer prayers.

Uma Devi1 March 2025 - 18:19
Visit to the Holy Shrine

Jammu: Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda visited the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Saturday to offer prayers.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mallika Nadda, MoS for Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, BJP national general secretary and J&K in-charge Tarun Chugh, and party’s J&K unit president Sat Sharma.

After paying obeisance at the cave shrine, Nadda reached the Mata Vaishno Devi base camp town of Katra.

Addressing BJP Legislators’ Workshop

Nadda is scheduled to address the concluding session of the two-day BJP workshop, which commenced on Friday. The workshop, ‘Vidahayak Prashikshan Shivir’, is organized for the 28 BJP MLAs, most of whom are first-time legislators.

The event was jointly inaugurated by BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh and Sat Sharma at a hotel in Katra.

Workshop Focus: Strengthening BJP’s Legislative Role

According to party sources, the workshop aims to prepare BJP legislators for active participation in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Budget session, which begins on March 3 in Jammu.

BJP’s Performance in Jammu & Kashmir Elections

  • BJP won 29 out of 90 Assembly seats, with all 28 MLAs from the Jammu division.
  • The party failed to secure a single seat out of the 47 seats in Kashmir during last year’s polls.
  • National Conference (NC), led by Farooq Abdullah, won 42 seats.
  • Five independent MLAs later joined NC.
  • Congress secured six seats and extended support to the NC government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, without formally joining the coalition.

