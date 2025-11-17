Saudi bus accident: Anxious families of 44 Umrah pilgrims wait for information

Hyderabad: Relatives of Umrah pilgrims were anxiously waiting to hear about their loved ones after the horrific bus accident near the holy city of Madina in Saudi Arabia. A total of 44 pilgrims had left for Saudi Arabia on November 9 through two travel operators based in Hyderabad. According to the relatives and the tour operators, the two groups had completed their Umrah (mini pilgrimage) in Mecca and left for Medina on Sunday night.

As per the information received by them, the bus caught fire when it was some 25 kms away from Medina collided with a diesel tanker. The accident is reported to have occurred around 11.30 p.m. local time. Ijaz of Al-Makkah Tours and Travels said one of the pilgrims Mohammed Shoaib jumped out of the burning bus and was admitted to hospital. “We have no information about others. Our people from Mecca and Medina are reaching the spot to find out details,” he said. Ijaz said they also came to know that bus driver also jumped out and fled the spot.

There was no information how the accident happened A total of 20 pilgrims from Al-Makkah Tours and Travels and 24 from Flyzone Tours and Travels had left for Mecca by Saudi Airlines flight on November 9. The two groups included 16 children. The representatives of the tour operators were leaving for Saudi Arabia to help the families of the victims. Mohammed Tehseen was among the relatives of the pilgrims who rushed to the office of Al-Makkah Tours and Travels, hoping to get some information about his family members.

However, like many others he was disappointed as the tour operator had no information except that only one pilgrim managed to escape the blazing bus. “Seven members of our family was among the group of pilgrims. They included my father-in-law, sister-in-law, co-brother and their son,” he said. Tehseen said the Indian government should make arrangements to bring the bodies. “However, if this is not possible, arrangements should be made for their burial in Medina,” he said.

