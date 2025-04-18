SBI Account Holders Can Now Change Branch Online — Step-by-Step Guide Inside

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank, now allows savings account holders to change their branch online without visiting the bank physically. This hassle-free facility is available through SBI’s Internet Banking, making branch transfers more convenient than ever.

No Need to Visit the Bank

If you have an active SBI savings account, a registered mobile number, and access to Internet Banking, you can easily initiate a request to transfer your account from one branch to another — right from the comfort of your home.

Step-by-Step Guide to Change SBI Branch Online

Visit SBI’s official website: onlinesbi.com Click on ‘Personal Banking’ and log in using your username and password. Go to the ‘e-Services’ tab. Select ‘Transfer of Savings Account’ option. Choose the account you wish to transfer. Enter the IFSC code of the new branch. Verify all the details and click on ‘Confirm’. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number. Click ‘Confirm’ again to complete the process.

Once the request is submitted, the account will be transferred to the new branch within a few working days.

Alternative Methods

Apart from Internet Banking, users can also change their branch using the SBI YONO or YONO Lite mobile applications.

Important Note

Your mobile number must be registered with your SBI account to receive the OTP. Without it, the online branch transfer process cannot be completed.