SC Permits Ranveer Allahbadia to Resume Airing His Shows with Conditions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing his podcast on the condition that he adheres to the “standards of decency and morality.”

The ruling comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding Allahbadia and other YouTubers for vulgar and offensive remarks made during an episode of Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.

Controversy Surrounding Allahbadia and Other YouTubers

Allahbadia, along with fellow YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, became embroiled in a controversy due to inappropriate comments made during the India’s Got Latent show. The remarks led to widespread backlash, resulting in legal action. As a consequence, the Supreme Court had earlier imposed a restriction on Allahbadia and his associates, barring them from airing any shows on YouTube or other audio/video platforms until further orders.

Supreme Court Eases Restrictions on Allahbadia

On Monday, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh relaxed the earlier condition, permitting Allahbadia to resume his podcast shows. However, the court emphasized that Allahbadia must maintain decency and morality in his content. The ruling also clarified that Allahbadia’s shows should avoid commenting on ongoing legal proceedings that are sub-judice.

Court Raises Concerns About Online Media Content Regulation

During the hearing, Justice Kant-led Bench expressed concerns about the regulation of online content. The court urged Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider regulating digital media content but stressed that it did not want a regime that would lead to censorship. The bench stated, “We don’t want any regulatory regime which leads to censorship, but it can’t be a free for all.”

Previous Legal Developments and Investigation

Earlier, on February 18, the Supreme Court had granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia, subject to the condition that he would cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. The court also ruled that no further FIRs would be filed against Allahbadia concerning the episode aired on India’s Got Latent, as two to three FIRs had already been registered.

Samay Raina Removes Videos Amid Backlash

In response to the controversy, Samay Raina, the host of India’s Got Latent, removed all videos of the show from YouTube. Raina stated that the primary goal of the show was to entertain and make people laugh, clarifying that any offensive remarks were unintentional.

Legal Action and Public Debate Over Content Responsibility

In the aftermath of the controversial episode, multiple complaints were filed seeking legal action against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija for their allegedly obscene remarks about parents. The incident has sparked a broader public debate on the limits of comedy and the responsibilities of content creators on digital platforms.

As legal proceedings continue, the controversy underscores the growing concerns around online content regulation and the boundaries of humor in the digital age.