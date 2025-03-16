School Violence Alert: 9th Class Girl Pushed Off Balcony, Critical Condition!

Tirupati: In a shocking incident at Sri Chaitanya Techno School in Tirupati, a 9th-class girl suffered severe injuries after being allegedly pushed from the second floor by a fellow student.

The victim, identified as 14-year-old Sneha, is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

School Dispute Leads to Tragic Incident

According to reports, an argument broke out between students at the school, which escalated into violence. During the altercation, a classmate allegedly pushed the girl off the second floor, resulting in serious injuries.

School Management Keeps Treatment Confidential

The school management has arranged for medical treatment at a private hospital but is reportedly keeping the details confidential. Meanwhile, concerned authorities and local officials have started an inquiry into the matter.

Authorities Investigate the Incident

Upon learning about the incident, Tirupati Urban Tahsildar visited the hospital to assess the situation. The East Police have also been informed and are actively investigating the case.

Police Assure Strict Action

Law enforcement officials are gathering evidence and questioning students and staff at the school. Further details will be released following the investigation.

Rising Concern Over Student Safety

This incident raises serious concerns about student safety in educational institutions. Authorities urge schools to implement strict safety measures and conflict resolution mechanisms to prevent such unfortunate events in the future.