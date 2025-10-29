Telangana: Schools to Remain Closed on Oct 30 as Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Rain Alert

As Cyclone Montha continues to bring widespread rain across Telangana, the Karimnagar district administration has announced a precautionary holiday for all educational institutions on Thursday, October 30. The decision was taken by District Collector Pamela Satpathy, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The district authorities have issued safety advisories urging residents to remain indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary. People have been cautioned against crossing culverts, low-lying bridges, or entering flooded areas. Fishermen have been strictly instructed not to venture into water bodies until the weather stabilizes.

Also Read: Cyclone Montha Shifts Toward North Telangana; IMD Warns of Heavy Rain and Flood Risk

All departments have been placed on high alert to respond promptly to any emergencies. To coordinate relief and response operations, a 24×7 emergency control room has been set up at the Karimnagar Collectorate. Citizens can contact officials for assistance at 0878-2997247.

The district administration emphasized that public cooperation will play a vital role in ensuring safety during this period of intense rainfall.