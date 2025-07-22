Schools to Remain Closed in Hyderabad Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad will remain closed tomorrow, 23rd July 2025, due to a bandh called by student organizations.

According to the information received, some schools—especially in the Old City area—will remain closed following the bandh. The exact reason behind the bandh call is currently unknown.

Some schools are prioritizing the safety and security of children and have decided to observe the bandh.

As this information was shared with parents via messages from individual schools, there has been no official declaration from the government regarding a holiday. Therefore, it is advisable to contact the respective schools for confirmation.