Hyderabad

SCR to Operate 28 Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivities

To manage the surge of passengers during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, the South-Central Railway (SCR) will operate 28 special trains across various routes in October and November this year.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf16 October 2025 - 23:14
SCR to Operate 28 Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivities
SCR to Operate 28 Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivities

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: To manage the surge of passengers during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, the South-Central Railway (SCR) will operate 28 special trains across various routes in October and November this year.

The special trains include:

Tirupati – Secunderabad – Tirupati (07497/07498) on 17–18 October, with stops at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, among others. Coaches include 3AC and Sleeper.

Vijayawada – Secunderabad – Vijayawada (07213/07214) on 17–18 October, stopping at Guntur, Sattenapalli, Nadikude, Miryalaguda, and Cherlapally. Coaches: AC Chair Car, 3AC (Economy), and Second-Class Seating.

Also Read: Students Rejoice: Telangana and Andhra Schools to Get 3-Day Diwali Holiday

Hyderabad – Bhubaneswar New – Hyderabad (07165/07166) from 4–26 November, covering major stations including Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram, and Bhubaneswar. Coaches: 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General.

Solapur – Dharmavaram – Solapur (01437/01438) on 16–18 October, with stops including Latur, Bidar, Vikarabad, Kadapa, and Tirupati. Coaches: 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, General.

MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi (06095/06096) on 17–18 October, stopping at Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Bhubaneswar, and Kharagpur. Coaches: 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper.

Darbhanga – Yesvantpur – Darbhanga (05541/05542) from 20 October – 20 November, covering stations including Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Nagpur, Kazipet, Kacheguda, and Yelahanka. Coaches: 3AC, Sleeper, General.

These special trains aim to provide comfortable travel with sufficient seating options and will include a combination of AC, Sleeper, and General coaches. Passengers are advised to book tickets in advance to avoid the last-minute rush.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf16 October 2025 - 23:14
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button