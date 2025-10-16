SCR to Operate 28 Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivities

Hyderabad: To manage the surge of passengers during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals, the South-Central Railway (SCR) will operate 28 special trains across various routes in October and November this year.

The special trains include:

Tirupati – Secunderabad – Tirupati (07497/07498) on 17–18 October, with stops at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, among others. Coaches include 3AC and Sleeper.

Vijayawada – Secunderabad – Vijayawada (07213/07214) on 17–18 October, stopping at Guntur, Sattenapalli, Nadikude, Miryalaguda, and Cherlapally. Coaches: AC Chair Car, 3AC (Economy), and Second-Class Seating.

Hyderabad – Bhubaneswar New – Hyderabad (07165/07166) from 4–26 November, covering major stations including Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram, and Bhubaneswar. Coaches: 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General.

Solapur – Dharmavaram – Solapur (01437/01438) on 16–18 October, with stops including Latur, Bidar, Vikarabad, Kadapa, and Tirupati. Coaches: 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, General.

MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi (06095/06096) on 17–18 October, stopping at Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Bhubaneswar, and Kharagpur. Coaches: 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper.

Darbhanga – Yesvantpur – Darbhanga (05541/05542) from 20 October – 20 November, covering stations including Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Nagpur, Kazipet, Kacheguda, and Yelahanka. Coaches: 3AC, Sleeper, General.

These special trains aim to provide comfortable travel with sufficient seating options and will include a combination of AC, Sleeper, and General coaches. Passengers are advised to book tickets in advance to avoid the last-minute rush.