Students Rejoice: Telangana and Andhra Schools to Get 3-Day Diwali Holiday

Hyderabad: After an extended Dussehra vacation, schools and colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to enjoy another spell of holidays this week, thanks to the upcoming Diwali festival. Students across both states are eagerly looking forward to the celebrations, as the festival brings not only lights and joy but also a much-needed academic breather.

As per the 2025 holiday calendar, Diwali (Deepavali) is expected to be observed on October 20, 2025 (Monday). With October 18 (Saturday) marking Dhana Trayodashi and October 19 (Sunday) being a weekly holiday, students and employees can look forward to a three-day festive weekend. Additionally, Telangana students may receive an extra day off on October 21, although official confirmation is still awaited.

Diwali, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, symbolises the triumph of Dharma (righteousness) over Adharma (evil) and marks the joyous return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after his 14-year exile and victory over Ravana. Traditionally, the festival involves lighting lamps, performing Dhanalakshmi Puja, and observing Kedara Vrat, customs that differ slightly across regions.

However, this year, confusion has arisen regarding the exact day of celebration. While the state government has listed October 20 as the official Diwali holiday, some calendars show the new moon (Amavasya) beginning in the afternoon of October 20 and continuing until the evening of October 21. Scholars have clarified that Diwali should be celebrated on October 20, as the Amavasya night falls on that date, followed by Padyami on the 21st.

According to the Telangana Vidvat Sabha, which released the festival schedule for the Vishwavasu Nama year, Kedara Vrat will be observed over two days—October 20 and 21. Devotees are advised to take the Naraka Chaturdashi bath before sunrise on Monday (Oct 20), perform Dhanalakshmi Puja that evening, and observe Kedara Vrat the following morning.

Meanwhile, schools and colleges in both states have issued tentative schedules for upcoming holidays.

Andhra Pradesh School Holidays 2025:

Diwali (Deepavali): October 20 – 1 Day

October 20 – 1 Day Christmas Holidays: December 23–27 – 5 Days

December 23–27 – 5 Days Sankranti Holidays: January 10–18, 2026 – 9 Days

January 10–18, 2026 – 9 Days Summer Vacation: April 24 – June 11, 2026 (Expected)

Telangana School Holidays 2025:

Diwali (Deepavali): October 20–21 – 2 Days

October 20–21 – 2 Days Christmas Holidays: December 23–27 – 5 Days

December 23–27 – 5 Days Sankranti Holidays: January 11–15, 2026 – 5 Days

January 11–15, 2026 – 5 Days Summer Vacation: April 24 – June 11, 2026 (Expected)

If the proposed schedule holds, students in Telangana could enjoy a four-day holiday stretch, while those in Andhra Pradesh are likely to celebrate a three-day Diwali weekend, marking one of the most festive breaks of the academic year.