Sensex, Nifty Open Lower as L&T, Bajaj Finance Drag; Midcaps Outperform

Mumbai – Indian equity benchmarks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, signaling a consolidation phase in the market. While frontline indices dipped, strong buying interest was seen in midcap and smallcap segments.

Sensex and Nifty Edge Lower in Early Trade

At 9:24 am, the BSE Sensex dropped 152 points or 0.19% to trade at 81,221.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 36.40 points or 0.16% to 24,680.40. Market heavyweights like L&T and Bajaj Finance were among the top drags on the indices.

Midcap and Smallcap Stocks Outperform

Despite weakness in large-cap stocks, the broader markets remained resilient:

Nifty Midcap 100 rose 167.85 points or 0.29% to 57,943.40

Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 107.85 points or 0.60% to 18,202.05

This shows a strong interest among retail and institutional investors in non-index stocks amid ongoing consolidation.

Sectoral Trends: Auto, PSU Banks, Realty Lead the Gains

On the sectoral front, a mixed trend was observed:

Top Gainers:

Auto

PSU Bank

Pharma

Metal

Realty

Media

Major Losers:

Financial Services

FMCG

Energy

Private Banks

Top Gainers and Losers in the Sensex Pack

Gainers:

Zomato (Eternal)

Tata Steel

M&M

IndusInd Bank

Tata Motors

Asian Paints

Losers:

L&T

Bajaj Finance

Bharti Airtel

HUL

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Maruti Suzuki

Support and Resistance Levels for Nifty

Market analysts expect Nifty to find support at:

24,700

24,600

24,500

Immediate resistance levels are seen at:

24,800

24,900

25,000

Analyst View: “Buy on Dips” Strategy Working Amid Volatility

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

“During a consolidation phase, the ‘buy on dips’ strategy continues to work well. With geopolitical uncertainties, tariffs, and trade tensions, markets are likely to remain volatile.”

FIIs Continue Selling, DIIs Remain Net Buyers

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹2,589 crore on June 2 , marking their second consecutive day of selling .

sold equities worth on , marking their . Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth ₹5,313 crore, extending their buying streak to 10 days.

Asian Markets in the Green

Most major Asian stock markets opened higher:

Tokyo, Shanghai, Jakarta, and Hong Kong contributed positively to regional sentiment.

