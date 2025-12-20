Seven arrested over Hindu youth’s lynching, says Bangladesh interim govt

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Saturday announced that at least seven people were arrested in connection with the lynching and brutal killing of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das over blasphemy charges.

“In the incident of beating to death Sanatan Dharma adherent youth Dipu Chandra Das (27) in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects,” Yunus said in a post on X.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Limon Sarkar, Tarek Hossain, Manik Mia, Ershad Ali, Nijum Uddin, Alomgir Hossain and Miraj Hossain Akon.

According to the statement, RAB-14 conducted operations at various locations and arrested the aforementioned suspects.

The horrific incident occurred on Thursday night at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area of the Bhaluka upazila.

The deceased, 30-year-old Dipu, was a worker at the factory and a resident of Tarakanda Upazila of Mymensingh.

Citing local and eyewitness sources, Bangladeshi Bengali media outlet Barta Bazar reported that Dipu was accused of making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory marking World Arabic Language Day.

The allegations rapidly spread within the factory and surrounding areas, sparking tension. He was later beaten by an angry mob and reportedly died on the spot.

Reports suggest that the situation took a gruesome turn after his death, with the crowd taking the body to the Square Masterbari bus stand area, tying it to a tree with a rope, beating it while shouting various slogans and later setting it ablaze.

Confirming the incident, Bhaluka Upazila Executive Officer, Md. Firoz Hossain said a person was killed over allegations of insulting the Prophet, adding that the body of the deceased is in police custody.

Former Bangladesh Minister and Awami League leader Mohammad Ali Arafat strongly condemned the incident, asserting that Bangladesh is steadily heading toward full-scale radicalism under the leadership of the interim government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.