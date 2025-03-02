Seven Gamblers Caught Red-Handed Near Mir Alam Tank in Hyderabad, Case Registered

Hyderabad: In a late-night operation, the Attapur police, in coordination with the Special Operations Team (SOT), apprehended seven individuals involved in illegal gambling near the Mir Alam Tank area on Saturday.

The suspects, all drivers by profession, were caught red-handed playing three-card games in an isolated location.

Police Raid at Mir Alam Tank Uncovers Gambling Activity

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officials conducted a surprise raid on the outskirts of Mir Alam Tank, a known recreational spot in Hyderabad. Upon arrival, the police found a group of men engrossed in gambling with cash stakes. The suspects attempted to flee but were quickly detained by the team.

Cash and Mobile Phones Seized During Operation

During the raid, the police confiscated ₹60,520 in cash, along with mobile phones used by the gamblers. The authorities have registered a case against the arrested individuals under the relevant sections of the law. Further investigation is underway to identify any larger network or repeated offenses linked to illegal betting in the area.

Gambling Crackdown: Police Issue Warning

The Attapur police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order by curbing illegal gambling activities in the region. Officials have urged citizens to report such activities to prevent unlawful gatherings and financial crimes.

Growing Concern Over Illegal Gambling in Hyderabad

Illegal gambling has become a growing concern in Hyderabad, with frequent reports of unauthorized gaming activities in secluded locations. The police have intensified surveillance to curb such illicit practices and ensure public safety.

Authorities warn that involvement in gambling can lead to legal consequences, financial distress, and potential criminal associations. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to maintain peace and order in the city.

For the latest updates on crime, law enforcement actions, and public safety in Hyderabad, stay tuned.