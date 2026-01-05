Cold Intensifies Across Telugu States as Bay of Bengal System Develops, IMD Issues Fresh Update
Cold intensifies across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as IMD warns of a developing Bay of Bengal depression. Night temperatures drop and fog likely in several areas.
The cold wave in Telugu states has intensified once again, with night temperatures dropping across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh despite dry weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an important update, warning that a low-pressure system over the Indian Ocean is likely to strengthen into a depression over the Bay of Bengal, influencing weather conditions in the coming days.
Bay of Bengal Low Pressure to Intensify
According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east-equatorial Indian Ocean is persisting as of 8:30 am IST on January 6.
Key developments include:
- The system is expected to move west-northwestwards
- Likely to intensify into a depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal within 24 hours
- Further movement over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours
- Surface trough extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level
This system is playing a role in strengthening cold northeasterly winds across the Telugu states.
Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Nights, Fog Warning
Due to north-easterly winds blowing over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema, the following conditions are expected over the next three days:
- Dry weather on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
- Dense fog likely at one or two places, especially during early morning hours
- Minimum temperatures to remain unchanged over the next five days
Residents are advised to remain cautious during early morning travel due to reduced visibility caused by fog.
Telangana Weather Forecast: Temperatures to Drop Further
In Telangana, low-level winds from the east and northeast are influencing weather conditions, leading to a noticeable dip in temperatures.
Telangana Forecast for Next 3 Days
- Dry weather to prevail across the state
- Minimum temperatures likely to fall 2°C to 3°C below normal in some areas
- Fog expected at isolated places during the next two days, especially in rural and low-lying regions
The cold wave conditions are expected to be more prominent during night and early morning hours.
What This Means for Residents
With the Bay of Bengal depression, cold wave in Telangana, and foggy conditions in Andhra Pradesh, people are advised to:
- Take precautions against cold, especially elderly and children
- Avoid early morning travel where fog is reported
- Follow regular weather updates for any changes
The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely as the system over the Bay of Bengal evolves.
