Sex scandal: No objection to action against Prajwal: former PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: In his first statement on the sex video scandal involving his grandson Prajwal Revanna, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda stated on Saturday that there was no objection to initiating action against the fugitive JD(S) MP who is the prime accused in the case.

The release of the video clips allegedly showing the Hassan sitting MP Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing women has taken the political circles and civil society by storm in Karnataka.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple in JP Nagar, Bengaluru, and offering special prayers on his birthday, Deve Gowda said, “The people of the state know how the case against JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna, my son, is being dealt with. In one case, three bails have been granted. The judgment is reserved for Monday on another bail petition. I don’t want to analyse how the developments happened.”

When asked whether there was an attempt to corner the Deve Gowda family, he replied, “It is true. As the arrested BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda claimed, there are many people involved.

“I don’t want to take their names. Action has to be taken against all of them. The women who are in danger must be protected and compensated.”

“I will speak to the media after June 4 regarding the matter. Until then, I won’t speak,” he underlined.

“The trial of cases against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna is being conducted in court. I don’t want to say much about it. Former CM HD Kumaraswamy, (his other son), has stated that action has to be initiated legally. Many are involved in the case, and Kumaraswamy has demanded that action must be taken against all of them,” he said.

“Kumaraswamy will speak on the issue representing our family. He has also clearly stated that it is the government’s responsibility to initiate action within the legal framework. I will also reiterate those words,” Deve Gowda stated.

When asked about BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda’s allegation that Deputy CM DK Shivakumar made an offer of Rs 100 crore to malign his family, Deve Gowda maintained that Kumaraswamy was responding to developments and he did not want to make any comments.

“Kumaraswamy will speak about all matters. I have completed 91 years. I went to the temple and offered prayers. I have requested my fans not to celebrate my birthday this year. My fans and supporters have conducted worship in temples. I wish all my supporters good luck on this occasion,” Deve Gowda stated.

Deve Gowda appeared clean-shaven and looked confident.

Sources said that after the sex video scandal came to light, he was distraught and had grown a beard.