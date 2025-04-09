Shabana Azmi Reflects on Her Cinematic Journey: ‘Arth’ as the Turning Point in Her Career

National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi recently shared a powerful reflection on her remarkable cinematic journey, highlighting one particular film that significantly shaped her career and activism. According to Azmi, the 1982 film Arth stands out as a turning point in both her acting career and her involvement with the women’s movement.

Shabana Azmi: ‘Arth’ Marked the Beginning of Her Involvement with the Women’s Movement

In a candid interview with IANS, Shabana Azmi was asked to summarize her entire cinematic journey in a single sentence. Her response was clear and poignant: “I think ‘Arth,’ because I think that’s the one that started my involvement with the women’s movement.”

Arth, a critically acclaimed drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt, remains one of Bollywood’s must-see films. It starred Shabana Azmi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Smita Patil, Raj Kiran, and Rohini Hattangadi. The film, which tells the emotional and transformative story of a woman searching for her identity after being abandoned by her husband, struck a chord with audiences and was even remade in Tamil as Marupadiyum.

A Film that Sparked Activism

Shabana Azmi recalled how Arth profoundly impacted her, as women began to approach her for help after the film’s release. This interaction marked the beginning of her deep involvement with the women’s movement, furthering her commitment to advocating for women’s rights and gender equality.

Five Decades in Cinema: A Legacy of Unconventional Roles

Azmi’s journey in the film industry spans over five decades, starting with her debut in 1974 with the film Ankur. With more than 160 films to her name, Shabana Azmi has become synonymous with portraying distinctive, often unconventional female characters. She has earned recognition for her powerful performances in independent and neorealist parallel cinema, solidifying her place as one of the most celebrated actresses in Indian cinema.

Shabana Azmi on Exploring Life Beyond Cinema

Despite her vast experience, Shabana Azmi remains eager to continue exploring new aspects of life. Reflecting on her personal growth, she shared, “Oh, life in its entirety. Because it would be futile to think I’ve experienced everything. Yes, I can’t do adventurous things anymore. That would be foolish, but I still want to do it. I don’t want much.”

Her desire to continue learning and growing exemplifies the actress’s lifelong passion for life and her never-ending curiosity.

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition to India Finalized: NIA to Take Custody After US Court Rejection

A Holistic Approach to Life and Aging

During the launch of Antara AGEasy, a platform focused on senior well-being, Azmi also touched on the topic of aging gracefully. She emphasized the importance of embracing life with vitality, regardless of age, while maintaining a deep connection to personal growth and self-exploration.

Shabana Azmi’s legacy in Indian cinema remains unmatched, and her ongoing journey in both the film industry and the women’s movement continues to inspire millions.