Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition to India Finalized: NIA to Take Custody After US Court Rejection

New Delhi: Tahawwur Rana to Face Legal Action in India After US Supreme Court Denial After a long legal battle, the US Supreme Court has rejected Tahawwur Rana’s petition to block his extradition to India. The Pakistani Canadian terrorist, who is linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 157 people, is expected to arrive in India on Wednesday, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will take him into custody.

NIA to Take Custody of 26/11 Mastermind

Sources indicate that Tahawwur Rana is likely to land in Mumbai, the city where the devastating 26/11 attacks were planned and executed. While it is unclear whether he will be brought to Delhi or Mumbai, initial reports suggest that he will spend the first few weeks in NIA custody.

Rana is wanted in India for his involvement in helping David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American who conducted reconnaissance for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists responsible for the 2008 attacks. Though Rana was acquitted of providing material support for the attacks by a US jury, he was convicted of other charges related to the attack’s planning and faces extradition to India to face legal consequences.

US Supreme Court Denies Extradition Block

Rana’s legal team had appealed to the US Supreme Court, claiming that his extradition to India could lead to torture, citing a previous case in which a convicted money launderer was not extradited due to fears of mistreatment. Despite these concerns, the US Supreme Court denied Rana’s application to block the extradition, clearing the way for his transfer to India.

In March, Justice Elena Kagan rejected Rana’s petition, and his subsequent appeal to Chief Justice John Roberts also failed. With the final ruling now made, Rana’s extradition to India is set to proceed without further legal obstacles.

Extradition Announced During Trump-Modi Visit

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana was publicly confirmed during former President Donald Trump’s visit to India in February 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the agreement. Rana’s extradition had been delayed due to his health issues following his recovery from Covid-19, but he was rearrested to face charges in India after being cleared for extradition.

Implications for India’s Legal Pursuit of Terrorists

Rana’s extradition marks a significant step in India’s continued efforts to hold accountable individuals responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The case has brought global attention to the need for cross-border cooperation in combatting terrorism and prosecuting those involved in such acts.