Telangana’s Liquor Market Booms: 604 Applications Received for New Brands

Telangana Excise Department Receives Over 600 Applications for New Liquor Brands the Telangana Excise Department has received a total of 604 applications for new liquor brands, marking a significant surge in the state’s liquor industry. Of these, 331 applications are for new Indian-made liquor brands, while 273 applications have been submitted for foreign liquor varieties.

Applications From New and Existing Companies

The applications come from a mix of both new and established companies. A total of 47 new companies have applied for 386 different types of liquor brands, while 45 older companies have applied for the same number of brands. Additionally, 92 liquor supply companies have sought permission to sell these new liquor brands, reflecting the growing interest in the sector.

This move follows a notification issued by the Telangana Beverage Corporation Limited (TGBCL) on February 23, inviting applications for new liquor brands in the state.

Bars Association vs. Telangana Wine Dealers Association

Meanwhile, the Telangana Bars Association and the Wine Dealers Association are at odds over the timing and regulations related to wine shops. The Wine Dealers Association has sharply criticized recent remarks made by the Bars Association about limiting wine shop operations.

The Bars Association had proposed that wine shops should close by 10 PM, arguing that wines account for 85% of the government’s liquor revenue, whereas bars contribute only 15%. In response, the Wine Dealers Association pointed out that wine shops do not have the infrastructure to operate as bars, and bars typically operate until midnight.

The dispute highlights the ongoing tension between the two associations, with each side advocating for its own interests in the state’s liquor market.

Regulatory Changes and Impact on Telangana’s Liquor Industry

These developments come at a time when Telangana’s liquor market is witnessing major changes, with new liquor brands being introduced and regulatory discussions intensifying. The growing number of applications for both Indian-made and foreign liquor brands is expected to fuel further competition in the state’s beverage industry.

As the situation unfolds, both the state government and liquor industry stakeholders are closely monitoring the developments. The outcome of these debates could have a significant impact on the future of Telangana’s liquor policies and regulations.