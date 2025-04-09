NC in Hot Water as J&K Speaker Blocks Discussion on Waqf (Amendment) Act

Jammu: NC in Tight Spot as Speaker Blocks Discussion on Waqf (Amendment) Act The ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir is facing significant political pressure as Abdul Rahim Rather, the Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, reaffirmed his decision not to allow a discussion on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

This ruling has placed the NC in a difficult position, as it now has to navigate internal and external political dynamics without the opportunity to address the growing concerns regarding the amendment.

Opposition Parties Demand Discussion on Waqf Act

A meeting convened by NC allies on Tuesday to address the issue ended without resolution, with plans for further discussions set for Wednesday when Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will join the talks. In the meantime, all opposition parties, including Congress, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference (PC), CPI-M, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), have collectively demanded that the Waqf (Amendment) Act be debated in the House.

The refusal by the Speaker to allow the discussion led to chaos in the Assembly on Tuesday, preventing any official business from being conducted. This disruption highlights the growing tensions within the political establishment regarding the Act, which has sparked intense debate across the region.

Political Maneuvering and Calls for No Confidence Motion

The Speaker’s ruling has sparked outrage among NC’s allies and opposition members alike. Sajad Gani Lone of the Peoples Conference has called on the NC to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker if the party is genuinely committed to discussing the Act in the Assembly.

On the other hand, the opposition BJP, led by Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, has voiced strong opposition to the demand for a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act, further complicating the matter for the ruling party.

NC Faces Pressure to Act on Waqf Act Debate

The NC’s decision on whether to support the Speaker’s ruling or challenge it will have significant implications. If the ruling party sides with the Speaker, it risks alienating the political establishment in the Kashmir Valley, where the failure to even discuss the Act may lead to political fallout and public dissatisfaction.

PDP leader Waheed Para has labeled the NC’s situation as “piquant,” suggesting that the party’s reluctance to address the issue openly will not sit well with its supporters and the public in general.

The Ghost of the Waqf (Amendment) Act Haunts NC in J&K

The Waqf (Amendment) Act is aimed at addressing issues surrounding Waqf properties in India, with claims that it removes monopolies and ensures better protection of Muslim interests. However, until the Centre conducts an awareness campaign to reassure the public, the controversy surrounding the amendment will continue to haunt the NC in Jammu and Kashmir.

As the NC contemplates its next move, whether by convincing the Speaker to reconsider his ruling or by taking drastic steps like a no-confidence motion, the ruling party faces a dilemma that may lead to political embarrassment regardless of the outcome.

The coming days will determine whether the NC can navigate this challenge or if it will become mired in political controversy. Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.