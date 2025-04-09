Israel Orders Closure of Six UNRWA Schools in Jerusalem: A Blow to Palestinian Education

In a move condemned by the international community, Israeli authorities have ordered the closure of six schools operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem. The closure orders, issued by Israeli officials from the Jerusalem Municipality and security forces, are set to take effect in 30 days, directly impacting around 800 Palestinian students.

UNRWA Responds to ‘Illegal’ School Closures

The UN agency, which has been providing education and essential services to Palestinian refugees for decades, labeled the closure orders as “illegal.” UNRWA pointed out that the schools in question are protected under the privileges and immunities of the United Nations, and the forced entry into these institutions, along with the subsequent closure orders, is a violation of international law.

The agency expressed deep concern over the potential disruption of education for the affected students. UNRWA warned that this development could prevent these children from completing their school year, with significant implications for their future.

International Outrage and PLO Condemnation

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) swiftly condemned Israel’s actions, calling them a “flagrant violation” of multiple UN General Assembly resolutions. The PLO emphasized that this move is part of a broader strategy to undermine UNRWA’s work, especially in Jerusalem, and to weaken Palestinian rights to education and vital services.

In addition to the PLO, the Palestinian government has called on the United Nations to take immediate steps to protect UNRWA institutions in East Jerusalem. They stressed that these closure orders threaten to dismantle key educational and humanitarian infrastructure, further exacerbating the hardships faced by Palestinian refugees.

Palestinian Government Calls for Global Support

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has reiterated its commitment to working with international partners to uphold the mandate of UNRWA. It called on the international community to intensify efforts to safeguard the rights of Palestinian refugees, emphasizing the importance of continuing support for UNRWA until a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue is reached based on UN resolutions.

The closure of these schools marks a significant escalation in tensions surrounding UNRWA’s operations in the region, further highlighting the ongoing struggles of Palestinian refugees and the challenges faced in their pursuit of education and rights.