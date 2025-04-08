Sheikh Hasina Vows Justice for Awami League Workers Amid Political Turmoil in Bangladesh

New Delhi

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently expressed her determination to seek justice for the Awami League workers and leaders allegedly targeted in the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh. In a virtual address, Hasina, 77, shared her conviction that “Allah kept me alive for a reason” and vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the alleged violence against her party’s supporters.

Hasina Criticizes Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus

During her virtual address, Hasina also took aim at Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who serves as Bangladesh’s interim government chief advisor. She accused Yunus of exploiting the poor and harboring political ambitions, while benefiting personally from the small loans he provided at high interest rates.

“He never loved the people. He lent small sums at high interest rates and used the money to live lavishly abroad,” Hasina stated. She further claimed that the Awami League had once supported Yunus, but he took advantage of their goodwill without benefiting the people of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Under Attack: Hasina’s Allegations

Hasina also expressed grave concern about the current state of Bangladesh, calling the country a “terrorist state” amidst reports of political violence and media censorship. She claimed that members of her party, including workers, journalists, and other public figures, are facing widespread violence, including rapes, murders, and robberies. According to Hasina, the media is being targeted for reporting on such incidents, and the government is cracking down on any opposition.

“Our leaders, workers, police, lawyers, journalists, artists—everyone is being targeted. Rapes, murders, dacoities—nothing can be reported. And if it is, the media outlet is attacked,” Hasina alleged in her address to the families of slain Awami League members.

Also Read: Pro-Palestine Protestors Arrested in Bangladesh for Vandalizing Businesses

Personal Reflection on Family Tragedy

Reflecting on the tragic events of 1975, when Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding leader, and other family members were assassinated, Hasina recalled the loss of her entire family. She recalled how her family was not allowed to return to Bangladesh after the tragedy, a moment that shaped her resolve to seek justice.

“I lost my father, mother, and brothers in a day. Then they didn’t let us return. I know what it feels like to lose everything. Maybe Allah is protecting me for a purpose. Those who committed these crimes will be punished. That is my promise,” Hasina added.

Tensions with Bangladesh’s Interim Government

Hasina’s comments come amid growing tensions between her and Bangladesh’s interim government, which is reportedly seeking her extradition from India. During a recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BIMSTEC Summit, Bangladesh’s interim government leader Md Yunus raised concerns about Hasina’s public statements, accusing her of making “inflammatory” remarks that were destabilizing Bangladesh’s political situation.

Bangladesh’s Political Climate and India’s Response

India has expressed concerns over the violence against minorities in Bangladesh, but Md Yunus dismissed these allegations, labeling them as “fake news” and “hugely inflated.” The growing political unrest in Bangladesh has prompted calls for international intervention, with Hasina’s exile in India adding another layer of complexity to the situation.