Pro-Palestine Protestors Arrested in Bangladesh for Vandalizing Businesses

Dhaka

Bangladesh authorities have confirmed the arrest of 49 individuals involved in the recent vandalism during pro-Palestine protests in Sylhet and several other cities across the country. The protests, organized by students and members of the public, led to widespread destruction, with protestors targeting businesses linked to Israel.

Arrests Made in Connection to Vandalism During Pro-Palestine Protests

The vandalism, which took place in cities like Sylhet, Bogra, Cox’s Bazar, and other districts, saw protestors attacking businesses such as Bata, KFC, and Pizza Hut. These establishments were allegedly chosen due to their ties to Israeli companies. The protests were sparked by anger over Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, and the demonstrators called for a boycott of products linked to Israel.

In response to the widespread destruction, Bangladesh police carried out raids, arresting 49 individuals. Law enforcement agencies are also reviewing video footage from the protests to identify additional suspects. A statement from the interim government confirmed that these efforts would continue until all responsible individuals were apprehended.

Protests Turn Violent Amid Growing Tensions

Videos circulating on social media showed protestors attacking various shops and businesses, accusing them of stocking and selling Israeli products. The scenes of chaos and destruction were particularly disturbing as they included both fast-food chains and local stores. The protests highlight the growing tensions in Bangladesh as people express their outrage over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

In response to the escalating protests, security measures were increased in Dhaka, particularly around the diplomatic enclave where the US embassy is located. The Bangladesh army, along with various law enforcement agencies, has been deployed to ensure the safety of foreign diplomats and embassies in the area. Extra vigilance was also called for in the Gulshan area, home to several embassies.

Increased Security and US Embassy Warning

Following the protests, the US embassy in Dhaka issued a security alert for its citizens, advising them to avoid demonstrations and to remain cautious, as protests intended to be peaceful could quickly escalate into violence. The US embassy emphasized the importance of reviewing personal security plans and staying informed through local news.

The pro-Palestine protests in Bangladesh have intensified, leading to significant unrest and the arrest of numerous individuals. The vandalism of businesses linked to Israel has raised concerns over public safety, and authorities have vowed to continue efforts to bring all perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile, diplomatic areas are being closely monitored to prevent further escalation.