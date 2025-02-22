Shaktikanta Das Appointed Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as the new Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official statement released on Saturday. This significant appointment comes as Das takes on a prominent role in the Prime Minister’s office.

Shaktikanta Das Appointed Principal Secretary-2

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Shaktikanta Das, IAS (Retired), as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Modi. The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes office and will remain co-terminus with the Prime Minister’s term, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Das, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, has had a distinguished career in public service. His previous roles include Union Revenue Secretary and Economic Affairs Secretary, where he played a key part in shaping India’s economic policies.

Shaktikanta Das’s Esteemed Career

Before being appointed as Principal Secretary-2, Shaktikanta Das served as the 25th Governor of the RBI from December 2018 until December 2024. During his tenure, Das led significant reforms and policy changes in India’s financial landscape. He handed over the reins of the RBI to Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990 Rajasthan-cadre IAS officer, upon the completion of his term.

In addition to his work at the RBI, Das has also served as India’s Sherpa to the G20 between November 2017 and December 2018, contributing significantly to India’s engagement with the global economic forum.

High-Profile Role in Prime Minister’s Office

Das will join Dr. P.K. Mishra, the current Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, in the high-profile post. With his extensive experience in economic policy and governance, Shaktikanta Das is expected to bring valuable expertise to the Prime Minister’s office, particularly in matters of economic and financial strategy.

His appointment marks another milestone in his esteemed career, reflecting the government’s trust in his leadership abilities and administrative acumen.