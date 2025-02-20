Shami Opens Up About His Struggles to Make a Comeback After Injury

Dubai: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has shared the challenges he faced during his long road to recovery after suffering an ankle injury in 2023. Reflecting on his journey, Shami admitted that there were moments when he doubted whether he would ever get the chance to play for India again.

Injury During ODI World Cup 2023

Shami’s injury came during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he had been in superb form, finishing as India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament. However, his injury kept him sidelined for over a year. He last played for India in the World Cup final against Australia, where India faced defeat. After the injury, Shami’s future in international cricket seemed uncertain.

Successful Comeback to Domestic Cricket

Despite the setbacks, Shami made a strong return to cricket with a stellar performance for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, where he claimed seven wickets in a win against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. He also showcased his skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, taking nine wickets in 11 matches, with his best performance being 3-21 against Hyderabad.

However, his comeback was not without further challenges. Shami had to miss the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series due to a flare-up of his injury. Despite this, the 34-year-old pacer returned to action in the recent white-ball series against England, which helped him regain his confidence.

Mental and Physical Struggles During Recovery

Reflecting on his injury and recovery, Shami revealed the mental and physical struggles he faced. “From being in great form during the World Cup to suddenly finding myself on the operating table was really tough,” he said.

He recalled his first interaction with the doctor, asking, “How many days until I can be back on the field?” The doctor’s response, focusing first on getting him to walk and then run, made it clear that playing competitive cricket was still a distant goal.

Shami admitted to struggling with the doubts that plagued his mind. “For the first two months, I often doubted whether I would be able to play again as an injury like this followed by a 14-month break can pull you down,” he said.

The Motivation to Represent India

Despite the doubts, Shami found strength in his desire to represent India on the big stage. “The desire to wear the India badge on my chest kept me going,” he said. As he began to recover, Shami was terrified when asked to put his feet on the ground after two months of rest. “It felt like I was starting over, like a toddler learning how to walk,” he shared.

The fast bowler emphasized that his passion for playing for the country and the motivation to wear the Indian jersey pushed him through the toughest times, allowing him to overcome the pain and frustrations of recovery.

Looking Ahead: Continuing to Represent India

Shami also spoke about his future, saying that as long as his body allows him, he will continue to represent India. “My motivation has always been to serve my country for as long as possible,” he explained. “Because once you step away, you’re just like anyone else.”

Now, back on the field, Shami expressed gratitude for his return and said, “Today, by the grace of God, I am playing for India again and feeling much better.”

Shami will now look to continue his comeback when he takes the field for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday.