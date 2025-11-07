Shami’s Wife Seeks Higher Monthly Allowance; Supreme Court Asks for Response Within Four Weeks

The Supreme Court of India has issued notices to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and the West Bengal government after his estranged wife Hasin Jahan filed a petition seeking an increase in the monthly maintenance allowance for herself and their daughter.

Jahan approached the apex court challenging a previous order by the Calcutta High Court, which had directed Shami to pay ₹1.5 lakh per month towards her maintenance and an additional ₹2.5 lakh per month for their daughter’s expenses. In her petition, she argued that the combined amount of ₹4 lakh per month is inadequate to meet the rising costs of housing, education, and daily living expenses.

Following the preliminary hearing, the Supreme Court directed both Shami and the West Bengal government to file written replies within four weeks. The next hearing will be scheduled once the court receives their responses. Legal experts described the development as a significant turn in the long-standing dispute between the two parties.

Background

The conflict between Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan dates back to 2018, when Jahan made serious allegations against the fast bowler, accusing him of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and infidelity. The accusations led to the registration of a criminal case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the same period, Shami’s name was also briefly linked to match-fixing allegations, but he was later cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after an internal probe found no evidence against him.

Despite years having passed, the personal and legal battle between Shami and Jahan continues, surfacing periodically in both court proceedings and public discussions.

Shami’s Response

Mohammed Shami has rarely commented publicly on his personal disputes. In a past interview, when asked about his marriage, he maintained a calm stance, saying:

“What’s done is done. I have no regrets about the past and don’t wish to blame anyone. My focus remains on cricket—I don’t need these controversies.”

He also criticized the intense media scrutiny into athletes’ private lives, adding:

“It’s your job to investigate, but why are we being targeted? Every story has two sides. I just want to focus on my game, not on controversies.”

What Lies Ahead

The case will move forward once both sides submit their written statements to the Supreme Court. The outcome is expected to determine whether Mohammed Shami will face revised financial obligations for the care and support of his estranged wife and daughter, marking yet another chapter in their prolonged legal dispute.