Sharika Tunki & Shreyan Thipparthi Emerge Champions at the 234th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

Hyderabad: The 234th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament concluded successfully at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, with exceptional performances from young chess talents across multiple categories.

In the Juniors Category, Sharika Tunki and Sri Samanvith tied for the top spot with 5.5 points each out of 6 rounds. After the tie-break, Sharika Tunki was declared the winner, while Sri Samanvith secured second place. Advik Sahasya finished third with 5 points.

In the Open Category, Shreyan Thipparthi clinched the championship title by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds. Anish Doddaboina and Rishi Pallagani followed closely, securing second and third places respectively with 5 points each.

Top Ten – Open Category

Shreyan Thipparthi Anish Doddaboina Rishi Pallagani K. Perumallu Lella Devansh Varshith Krishna Kumar Rama Anjaneyulu Sai Anshitha Dinesh Reddy Konda

Age Category Winners

Under-15 Boys:

Advay Durgi Sai Prashul K

Under-15 Girls:

Kundana Thipparthi Vaishnavi K

Under-13 Boys:

Adithya M Mithil Amor K

Under-13 Girls:

Abhinandana K Sahasra Maggidi

Under-11 Boys:

Sri Samanvith G Advik Sahasya Ambati

Under-11 Girls:

Manaswini R Rishika Bhaskar

Under-9 Boys:

Naga Vaisanth Jathin Reddy K, Jaswanth

Under-9 Girls:

Sai Vangmayi Saanvika Pallamreddy

Under-7 Boys:

Abhijeet Gupta Jayant Dhulipalla

Under-7 Girls:

Sreeniti Tunki Lella Tejasvi

Special Awards:

Best Woman: Anika Reddy Lingala

M. Siva Satyanarayana

Photo Caption: Prize winners of various age categories at the 234th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament.