Sharika Tunki & Shreyan Thipparthi Emerge Champions at the 234th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament
In the Juniors Category, Sharika Tunki and Sri Samanvith tied for the top spot with 5.5 points each out of 6 rounds. After the tie-break, Sharika Tunki was declared the winner, while Sri Samanvith secured second place. Advik Sahasya finished third with 5 points.
Hyderabad: The 234th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament concluded successfully at Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, with exceptional performances from young chess talents across multiple categories.
In the Open Category, Shreyan Thipparthi clinched the championship title by scoring 5.5 points out of 6 rounds. Anish Doddaboina and Rishi Pallagani followed closely, securing second and third places respectively with 5 points each.
Top Ten – Open Category
- Shreyan Thipparthi
- Anish Doddaboina
- Rishi Pallagani
- K. Perumallu
- Lella Devansh
- Varshith
- Krishna Kumar
- Rama Anjaneyulu
- Sai Anshitha
- Dinesh Reddy Konda
Age Category Winners
Under-15 Boys:
- Advay Durgi
- Sai Prashul K
Under-15 Girls:
- Kundana Thipparthi
- Vaishnavi K
Under-13 Boys:
- Adithya M
- Mithil Amor K
Under-13 Girls:
- Abhinandana K
- Sahasra Maggidi
Under-11 Boys:
- Sri Samanvith G
- Advik Sahasya Ambati
Under-11 Girls:
- Manaswini R
- Rishika Bhaskar
Under-9 Boys:
- Naga Vaisanth
- Jathin Reddy K, Jaswanth
Under-9 Girls:
- Sai Vangmayi
- Saanvika Pallamreddy
Under-7 Boys:
- Abhijeet Gupta
- Jayant Dhulipalla
Under-7 Girls:
- Sreeniti Tunki
- Lella Tejasvi
Special Awards:
- Best Woman: Anika Reddy Lingala
- Best Veteran: M. Siva Satyanarayana
Photo Caption: Prize winners of various age categories at the 234th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament.