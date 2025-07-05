Shehbaz Sharif Blames India at ECO Meeting for Kashmir Issues, Pahalgam Attack, and Water Problems

Baku: At the 17th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit held in Azerbaijan, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used the multilateral platform to level serious accusations against India, invoking the Pahalgam terror attack, Kashmir conflict, and Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan PM Calls India’s Actions “Unprovoked Aggression”

Sharif claimed that India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre amounted to “unprovoked and reckless hostility.” The attack in Baisaran Valley, which killed 26 civilians, was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a known Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot based in Pakistan.

India had responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror launchpads across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, focusing on groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Despite TRF claiming responsibility, Sharif did not mention the victims or the group’s Pakistan-based origins. Instead, he praised his military for showing “resolve” under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Sharif Repeats Kashmir Narrative at Global Forum

In a now-routine move, the Pakistan PM raised the Kashmir issue, likening Indian security operations in the Union Territory to conflicts in Gaza and Iran.

“Pakistan stands firmly against those who perpetrate barbaric acts against innocent people anywhere in the world — whether in Gaza, Kashmir, or Iran,” he said.

Analysts noted Sharif’s evasion of Pakistan’s own links to terror outfits responsible for the Kashmir violence.

India Accused of “Weaponising Water” Under IWT

Sharif accused India of violating the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) by “weaponising water” — a claim India has strongly denied.

He referenced a recent Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that went against India on procedural grounds, not on substance.

“The Indus waters are a lifeline for Pakistan’s 240 million people. India’s actions amount to aggression,” Sharif said.

India has reiterated that its hydroelectric projects, including Kishanganga and Ratle, are in full compliance with the IWT.

Sharif Condemns Israel and Calls for Solidarity with Iran, Gaza

The Pakistani PM also condemned Israel’s recent strikes on Iran, in which over 600 people reportedly died, calling the attacks “unlawful and unjustified.”

He attempted to draw parallels between Gaza, Kashmir, and Iran, saying:

“We pray for a speedy recovery of our injured brothers and sisters in Iran.”

Climate Change Takes Backseat Amid Political Rhetorics

While geopolitics dominated his speech, Sharif briefly touched upon climate cooperation, urging ECO nations to strengthen regional disaster resilience.

He proposed a “low emissions corridor,” investment in eco-tourism, and mobilization of climate finance through Pakistan’s “4F strategy” — focusing on resilience, recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

Sharif’s remarks come amid growing global scrutiny of Pakistan’s support for terror outfits operating in India. By using the ECO platform to target India, Islamabad risks further isolating itself diplomatically, experts warn. Meanwhile, New Delhi has remained focused on counter-terror operations and building international support for its stance on cross-border militancy.