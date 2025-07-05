KTR vs Revanth: Telangana’s Political Clash Heads to Somajiguda

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has formally accepted Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s challenge for a public debate. The head-to-head is scheduled at 11 AM on July 8 at the Somajiguda Press Club, where KTR says he’s ready to face off “anywhere, anytime.”

KTR Targets Congress on Farmer Support, Fertilizer Shortages

Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, KTR criticised the Congress government for failing farmers:

Alleging fertilizer shortages and long queues

Claiming free electricity promised for farmers remains unfulfilled

Pointing to farmers’ insurance being undermined under Congress

He contrasted this with alleged successes under KCR, including Rythu Bandhu, Oxford recognition, and ₹30,000 crore in loan waivers.

Accusations of Andhra-Centric Governance

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of running a “covert rule” for Andhra’s benefit, claiming Telangana water and funds are being diverted. He demanded: “Let us see if he dares to face facts.”

Countdown to Debate: 72-Hour Notice Issued

KTR issued a 72-hour notice for Revanth to confirm the venue and timing. “If not possible at the Press Club, choose anywhere else,” he declared.

Political Fallout: KTR Accuses CM of Broken Promises

KTR expressed disappointment in unfulfilled promises, stating:

₹39,000 crore owed to farmers under Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waivers and bonuses

owed to farmers under Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waivers and bonuses Loan waivers capped at ₹12,000 crore, far less than promised

No new welfare schemes launched in 17 months

He also derided Revanth’s popularity claims and accused him of enriching national Congress leadership instead of Telangana.

Context: Ongoing Verbal Sparring Between KTR and Revanth

This public challenge comes amid a series of political clashes:

KTR slammed new ACB notices in the Formula‑E case as “diversions”

in the Formula‑E case as “diversions” he called for a live lie‑detector test to prove honesty

to prove honesty Earlier, he urged a central probe into Telangana graft allegations

What’s at Stake?

The July 8 debate is expected to focus on: