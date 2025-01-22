Shilpa Shirodkar Wishes Her ‘Constant Source of Love’ Namrata on 53rd Birthday

Mumbai: As former actress Namrata Shirodkar turned 53 on Wednesday, Bigg Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar posted a heartfelt message for her sister, whom she described as her constant source of love, strength, and happiness.

Shilpa’s Heartfelt Instagram Message

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring pictures of her with Namrata from various holidays and family get-togethers. She wrote in the caption, “Wishing you happy, happier, and happiest birthday @namratashirodkar.

How I missed you and just simply talking to you for the past 3 months. Be it a call or just over a cup of coffee. You are and will always be the special one for me! Thank you for being not just an amazing sister, but also my constant source of love, strength, and happiness! Love you so much!”

Shilpa Shirodkar’s Career and Bigg Boss 18 Journey

Shilpa Shirodkar, who worked primarily in films from 1989 to 2000, made a comeback to acting after a 13-year hiatus with the TV series Ek Mutthi Aasmaan in 2013. In 2024, she participated in Bigg Boss 18, where she stayed in the house for 14 weeks and 3 days. The controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, was won by Karanveer Mehra.

Namrata Shirodkar’s Journey and Family Life

Namrata, married to Telugu star Mahesh Babu, was crowned Femina Miss India in 1993. She represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and finished in sixth place. Namrata is best known for her roles in films like Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vaastav: The Reality, and Pukar. She also appeared in Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, LOC Kargil, and Bride and Prejudice.

It was in 2000 when Namrata met Mahesh Babu on the sets of their film Vamsi, directed by B. Gopal. After filming, they began dating and got married in February 2005 in Mumbai. Namrata now resides in Hyderabad with her husband, and they have two children – a son and a daughter.