Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali’s YouTube Channels Banned in India After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, India has banned the YouTube channels of former Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali.

Indian Government Cracks Down on Pakistani Channels

The ban on Akhtar and Ali’s channels is part of a broader move that includes 16 other Pakistani YouTube channels. These channels were found to be spreading provocative, communally sensitive content and pushing false narratives targeting India, its Army, and security agencies.

Ministry of Home Affairs Recommends Ban After Attack

The decision to block these channels was taken based on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Pahalgam terror attack, orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit The Resistance Front, prompted a series of swift and stern measures by India.

YouTube Message Cites National Security Concerns

Indian users searching for the banned channels are now greeted with a message:

“This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

Shoaib Akhtar, known for his outspoken views and huge fanbase, has seen his entire channel content blocked in India.

List of Other Banned Pakistani Channels

In addition to Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali, other banned channels include:

Dawn News

Irshad Bhatti

SAMAA TV

ARY NEWS

BOL NEWS

Raftar

The Pakistan Reference

Geo News

Samaa Sports

GNN

Uzair Cricket

Umar Cheema Exclusive

Asma Shirazi

Muneeb Farooq

SUNO News HD

Razi Naama

India’s Strong Diplomatic Response

Following the attack, India summoned Pakistan’s top diplomat in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, and issued a formal Persona Non Grata notice against all Pakistani military attaches.

Retaliatory Measures Announced by India

In response to the terror attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced a series of tough retaliatory measures, including:

Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari-Wagah border

Cancellation of the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals

Expulsion of Pakistan’s military attaches

Reduction of diplomatic staff at both Indian and Pakistani High Commissions

Tensions Between India and Pakistan Escalate

The Pahalgam attack has sharply escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi termed the assault as a “cowardly attack on innocent civilians,” underlining the gravity of the situation and the government’s commitment to strong countermeasures.