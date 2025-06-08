Shocking Domestic Violence: Husband Caught on Camera Hanging Wife from Top Floor

Uttarakhand – A disturbing video from Uttarakhand has surfaced on social media, showing a man dangerously hanging his wife from the railing of a multi-storey apartment building. The 31-second clip has shocked viewers across the country, raising serious concerns about domestic violence and mental health awareness.

In the video, the husband can be seen holding his wife over the edge of the rooftop railing while visibly distressed bystanders plead with him to stop. Despite their desperate cries, he continues his actions, putting the woman’s life at grave risk. Fortunately, the woman was rescued before the situation turned fatal, but the traumatic visuals have left netizens shaken.

Shocking: Husband hangs wife from railing, Uttarakhand

pic.twitter.com/mEJ0J6KSq0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 7, 2025

The video was posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by the user @gharkekalesh, captioned: “Shocking: In Uttarakhand, husband dangles wife from rooftop railing.” The video has since garnered over 136,000 views, with thousands condemning the incident and calling for strict legal action.

Social media users reacted strongly, with some demanding an attempt-to-murder case be filed against the husband. One user commented, “What kind of fight leads to this? Is he insane?” Another added, “He deserves jail under attempt to murder. Absolutely unacceptable.”

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about domestic abuse and mental health issues in Indian households. Experts and citizens alike are calling for stronger interventions and more awareness to prevent such acts from repeating.

This horrifying episode serves as a grim reminder that domestic violence remains a serious and prevalent issue—one that requires collective societal efforts to address and eliminate.