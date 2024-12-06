Sikh sect always at forefront of protecting Sanatan Dharma: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tribute to the ninth Guru in the Sikh tradition, Guru Tegh Bahadur Maharaj on his martyrdom day at Yahiyaganj Gurudwara.

Reflecting on his supreme sacrifice, the CM Yogi emphasised that the Sikh community, through their unwavering devotion and strength, not only safeguarded their faith but also protected the entire nation and the essence of Sanatan Dharma for generations.

He said that Guru Teg Bahadur stood as a shield for Kashmiri Pandits during a time when they faced forced conversion under oppressive rulers. “The Guru’s courage and unwavering faith inspired the Pandits, as he told them to inform the oppressors to convert him first if they wanted to impose their will,” he said.

Yogi said, “Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji always upheld the values of the nation and religion, never bowed before any foreign invader.”

Reflecting on history, he recalled the atrocities committed by foreign invader Babar, against which Guru Nanak Dev raised a fearless voice.

The CM said that Guru Nanak Dev transcended the bounds of devotion to provide contemporary society with a new direction, laying the foundation of a spiritual and moral movement.

He highlighted how this legacy of martyrdom and sacrifice culminated in Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, a divine embodiment of strength, who not only protected Sanatan Dharma but also defended India’s sovereignty with unwavering courage.

Yogi emphasized that before his martyrdom, Guru Tegh Bahadur had gifted the country with a formidable leader in Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, whose valour and sacrifices, along with those of his four Sahibzaades, became legendary.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to honour their sacrifice by designating December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas. He expressed pride in hosting grand Veer Bal Diwas celebrations at the Chief Minister’s residence since 2020, with participation from the entire Sant Samaj.

He said, “These events serve to instill the ideals of sacrifice and courage, epitomized by Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, his four Sahibzaades, and Mata Gujri, in today’s youth, a crucial need for safeguarding the nation and its values.”

The CM lauded the inspirational legacy of Sikh Gurus, whose lives continue to motivate humanity to forge ahead with strength and purpose.

Addressing contemporary challenges, he said that the ongoing events in Bangladesh and the historical injustices in Pakistan are not hidden from anyone. He questioned how long Nankana Sahib would remain separated from its rightful place in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

Reflecting on the historical mistakes of 1947, he stressed the importance of reclaiming these rights and rectifying the errors of the past. He urged everyone to unite and actively participate in this campaign, emphasising that history now offers an opportunity to correct these longstanding wrongs.

Yogi emphasised the need to remain vigilant against those attempting to create divisions between Hindus and Sikhs by distorting historical facts. He urged people to approach the Guru tradition with reverence, highlighting that the legacy of Sikh Gurus, from Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj, and the unparalleled sacrifices made by the Sikh community for the nation and religion serve as a source of strength and inspiration.

He stressed that embracing this tradition as part of our history and daily lives can lay a strong foundation for a brighter future for the next generation. He remarked, “If we stay true to this legacy, no power in the world can harm us, for the spiritual strength of the Guru tradition is the ultimate source of our collective power,” he said.

The CM expressed pride in witnessing the Sikh community’s self-reliance and accomplishments globally, attributing it to the blessings and teachings of the Guru tradition. He acknowledged that this is the true Guru Prasad, a divine blessing that inspires individuals to lead fulfilling lives rooted in devotion and purpose.

Inviting everyone to participate in the Veer Bal Diwas programme at the CM’s residence on December 26, Yogi called it an important tradition that must be carried forward. He underscored the need to educate the younger generation about the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh’s four Sahibzaades, emphasising that serving the nation and religion does not require old age.

He said, “Even children aged 7, 9, 11, and 14 can contribute to the country and uphold the principles of faith and duty.”