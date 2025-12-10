SIR is a ‘Backdoor NRC’, an Attempt to Remove a Specific Community from Voter Lists: Asaduddin Owaisi

Munsif News 24×7: During a discussion on electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp critique of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), describing it as a “backdoor NRC” designed to exclude people from voter lists on the basis of religion.

Owaisi asserted that the Election Commission does not have the authority to decide citizenship, stressing that such responsibility belongs solely to the Union Government and the Ministry of Home Affairs. He accused the Election Commission of violating a law passed by the same Parliament by imposing citizenship verification requirements through SIR.

Election Commission Cannot Decide Citizenship, Says Owaisi

The AIMIM chief argued that once a person’s name appears in the voter list, it is considered proof of citizenship, as per the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and several Supreme Court judgments. Removing a voter’s name requires proper inquiry and prior notice.

He stated that under the SIR mechanism, the Election Commission is unfairly shifting the burden of proving citizenship onto ordinary citizens, which he described as legally incorrect and against electoral norms.

Owaisi said:

“I oppose SIR. It is an attempt to secretly impose NRC with the goal of removing voters on religious grounds.”

Also Read: CM Announces ₹1,000-Crore Development Plan During Osmania University Visit, Launches QR Code for Student Feedback

Citizens Asked to Re-Prove Citizenship Unnecessarily

Highlighting the experiences from the 2025 electoral roll revision, Owaisi said that people whose names already existed in previous voter lists were being asked to resubmit documents to prove their citizenship, causing confusion and fear among the public.

He said this approach raises unnecessary doubt about legitimate voters and undermines trust in the electoral system.

Owaisi Raises Concerns About Representation and Electoral Fairness

During his address, Owaisi referenced Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, observing that true democracy is achieved only when political power reaches the weakest and most marginalized communities.

He expressed disappointment over the underrepresentation of Muslims in Parliament, noting:

Only 4% of MPs in Parliament are Muslims

in Parliament are Muslims The ruling party has not a single Muslim MP

“We are becoming voters but not representatives,” Owaisi remarked.

Proposes Mixed-Member Parliament System for Fair Representation

To address representation gaps, Owaisi proposed adopting a Mixed Member Parliamentary System similar to Germany, where every voter has:

One vote for a constituency MP

One vote for a political party

He argued that this system would bring more fairness and proportional representation in Indian democracy.

No Selective Delimitation, Right to Vote Should Be a Fundamental Right

Owaisi opposed delimitation practices similar to those carried out in Kashmir and Assam, saying that any boundary redraw must be conducted with justice and broad consensus.

He urged the government to declare the right to vote as a fundamental right, ensuring stronger constitutional protection for every Indian citizen.