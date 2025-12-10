CM Announces ₹1,000-Crore Development Plan During Osmania University Visit, Launches QR Code for Student Feedback
Munsif News 24×7: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Osmania University, describing the institution as a symbol of Telangana’s cultural and intellectual identity. During his visit, he announced a major ₹1,000-crore development initiative aimed at upgrading the university to international standards.
The Chief Minister stated that strengthening Osmania University is a core priority of the government’s broader mission to enhance the quality of education for every child in Telangana.
₹1,000-Crore Development Plan to Modernize Osmania University
Reaffirming his commitment to educational progress, CM Revanth Reddy revealed that:
- The government is launching the first phase of OU development with ₹1,000 crore.
- The goal is to modernize academic infrastructure and build world-class facilities.
- Every Telangana student should have access to high-quality, global-standard education.
He emphasized that Osmania University must evolve into a premier destination for academic excellence and innovation.
QR Code Launched for Student Feedback on OU Master Plan
In a move to ensure student participation in decision-making, the Chief Minister released a QR code that allows OU students to:
- Review the university’s master plans and new campus designs
- Share feedback, suggestions, and ideas
- Participate directly in shaping the future development of the campus
This interactive approach aims to make the development project more transparent, inclusive, and student centric.