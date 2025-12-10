Hyderabad

CM Announces ₹1,000-Crore Development Plan During Osmania University Visit, Launches QR Code for Student Feedback

CM Revanth Reddy visits Osmania University and announces a ₹1,000-crore development plan to elevate the institution to international standards, releasing a QR code to collect student feedback on master plans and designs.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 December 2025 - 17:36
CM Announces ₹1,000-Crore Development Plan During Osmania University Visit, Launches QR Code for Student Feedback
CM Announces ₹1,000-Crore Development Plan During Osmania University Visit, Launches QR Code for Student Feedback

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Munsif News 24×7: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Osmania University, describing the institution as a symbol of Telangana’s cultural and intellectual identity. During his visit, he announced a major ₹1,000-crore development initiative aimed at upgrading the university to international standards.

The Chief Minister stated that strengthening Osmania University is a core priority of the government’s broader mission to enhance the quality of education for every child in Telangana.

Also Read: Global Leaders Praise Telangana’s Vision 2047 at Rising Global Summit 2025; Tony Blair, Chiranjeevi, Anand Mahindra Share Insights

₹1,000-Crore Development Plan to Modernize Osmania University

Reaffirming his commitment to educational progress, CM Revanth Reddy revealed that:

  • The government is launching the first phase of OU development with ₹1,000 crore.
  • The goal is to modernize academic infrastructure and build world-class facilities.
  • Every Telangana student should have access to high-quality, global-standard education.

He emphasized that Osmania University must evolve into a premier destination for academic excellence and innovation.

QR Code Launched for Student Feedback on OU Master Plan

In a move to ensure student participation in decision-making, the Chief Minister released a QR code that allows OU students to:

  • Review the university’s master plans and new campus designs
  • Share feedback, suggestions, and ideas
  • Participate directly in shaping the future development of the campus

This interactive approach aims to make the development project more transparent, inclusive, and student centric.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf10 December 2025 - 17:36
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button