CM Announces ₹1,000-Crore Development Plan During Osmania University Visit, Launches QR Code for Student Feedback

Munsif News 24×7: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited Osmania University, describing the institution as a symbol of Telangana’s cultural and intellectual identity. During his visit, he announced a major ₹1,000-crore development initiative aimed at upgrading the university to international standards.

The Chief Minister stated that strengthening Osmania University is a core priority of the government’s broader mission to enhance the quality of education for every child in Telangana.

Also Read: Global Leaders Praise Telangana’s Vision 2047 at Rising Global Summit 2025; Tony Blair, Chiranjeevi, Anand Mahindra Share Insights

₹1,000-Crore Development Plan to Modernize Osmania University

Reaffirming his commitment to educational progress, CM Revanth Reddy revealed that:

The government is launching the first phase of OU development with ₹1,000 crore .

. The goal is to modernize academic infrastructure and build world-class facilities.

Every Telangana student should have access to high-quality, global-standard education.

He emphasized that Osmania University must evolve into a premier destination for academic excellence and innovation.

QR Code Launched for Student Feedback on OU Master Plan

In a move to ensure student participation in decision-making, the Chief Minister released a QR code that allows OU students to:

Review the university’s master plans and new campus designs

Share feedback, suggestions, and ideas

Participate directly in shaping the future development of the campus

This interactive approach aims to make the development project more transparent, inclusive, and student centric.