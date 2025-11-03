Sisters Among Three Students Who Lost Their Lives in Chevella Mishap

A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of three students from Veeranari Chakali Ailamma University, Koti. The incident has left the campus and local community in deep sorrow.

The victims have been identified as E. Sai Priya, a third-year B.Sc student; her younger sister E. Nandini, a first-year B.Com student; and Muskan, a third-year MPCs student. All three hailed from Tandur. While Sai Priya and Muskan were hostel residents, Nandini was a day scholar.

According to sources, the trio had gone to attend a wedding on Sunday. On their return journey, their vehicle met with a devastating accident, leading to their untimely deaths.

University Principal Loka Pavani expressed deep anguish over the tragic loss, stating that the institution has lost three bright and disciplined students. “It is truly heartbreaking to lose such dedicated and well-mannered girls who showed great promise in their studies,” she said.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the university, as classmates and faculty members mourn the passing of the young students whose futures were tragically cut short.