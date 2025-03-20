Six Tollywood Actors Booked for Promoting Betting Apps in Telangana

In a significant development, the Cyberabad Police have registered a case against six Tollywood actors for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps. The accused include Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, Nidhi Agarwal, and others. This comes as part of an ongoing investigation into the promotion of betting apps by celebrities and social media influencers.

FIR Filed Under Multiple Sections

The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Miyapur Police Station under several sections, including sections 318 (4), 112 r/w 49 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 3, 3(A), and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act, and 66D of the Information Technology Act 2008. The police registered the case following a complaint from Phanidra Sharma, a resident of Miyapur.

Sharma stated that he found multiple celebrities and social media influencers promoting illegal betting apps and websites, contributing to harmful gambling behavior. The complainant further highlighted how this promotion was leading individuals to financial distress due to their risky betting activities.

Social Media Influencers Named in the FIR

Along with the Tollywood actors, 19 social media influencers have been named in the FIR. Some of the prominent influencers include Ananya Nagella, Siri Hanumanthu, Sreemukhi, Varshini Sounderajan, and others. These influencers have reportedly been actively promoting betting apps on their platforms, reaching a wide audience, especially among youth.

Cyberabad Police Investigation and Notices Issued

The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter and have issued notices to the accused. Some of the named individuals have already appeared before the police for questioning. Social media influencer Vishnu Priya appeared before the investigating officer earlier this week.

Rise in Betting-Related Issues Among Youth

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), SM Vijay Kumar, emphasized the growing concern over online betting, especially among the youth. Many young individuals in Telangana have suffered significant financial losses due to betting activities, leading to distress and, in some tragic cases, suicides. The police are focused on addressing this issue to prevent further harm to individuals and the community.

Recent Actions Against Influencers and YouTubers

This action against Tollywood actors follows a series of recent cases filed against social media influencers for promoting gambling activities. On March 16, the Cyberabad Police booked YouTuber Harsha Sai for promoting betting apps after a complainant reported losing over Rs 13 lakh in gambling. Earlier, YouTuber ‘Local Boy Nani’ from Visakhapatnam and Bayya Sunny Yadav from Hyderabad were also booked for promoting betting platforms.

Authorities Intensify Efforts to Curb Illegal Betting Activities

The Telangana police are taking strict action against individuals involved in promoting illegal gambling and betting apps. As the issue continues to escalate, the authorities are working to safeguard the youth from the detrimental effects of online betting, which has been linked to financial losses and even tragic consequences for some individuals.