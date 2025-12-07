SLBC project will be completed during Govt’s tenure, assures CM Revanth Reddy at Nalgonda rally

Nalgonda: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday assured that the long-pending SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) Project will be completed within the tenure of the present government, guaranteeing water supply to Nalgonda district.



He was addressing a massive public meeting at Devarakonda as part of the Congress government’s two-year anniversary celebrations.



Calling Nalgonda “a land of fighters” that bravely resisted the Nizam’s oppressive rule, the Chief Minister thanked the people for standing firmly by the Congress government.



He criticised the previous administration for failing to issue even a single ration card to the poor in ten years. “After we came to power, we issued new ration cards. We abolished the thick rice given earlier and are now providing fine-quality rice. True Indiramma Rajyam is when no poor person remains hungry,” he said, adding that Telangana is the only state in India offering fine rice to beneficiaries.

Revanth Reddy recalled that during the UPA regime, 25 lakh Indiramma houses were built in Telangana. “KCR should tell the people how many houses he gave to the poor in ten years,” he said, noting that the Congress government has already sanctioned 4.5 lakh houses since returning to power. He also stated that it was the earlier Indiramma government that granted ST reservations to Lambadies.



Highlighting the government’s achievements, he said 25 lakh farmers received loan waivers within the first year of Congress governance, with Rs 2 lakh credited into each farmer’s account in a single instalment, amounting to Rs 21,000 crore. “KCR cheated farmers for ten years in the name of loan waiver,” he remarked.



Taking aim at former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy said KCR avoided meeting his own ministers and MLAs and restricted entry into Pragathi Bhavan. “But suddenly he meets two sarpanches and says good days will return,” he mocked.



He further accused KCR of ignoring the SLBC project sanctioned during the previous Congress government. “An accident occurred in the tunnel as soon as work began. Despite setbacks, we will complete the tunnel and deliver water,” he declared.

Revanth Reddy challenged BRS leaders to seek votes only in constituencies where they fulfilled their promise of double-bedroom houses, while stating that the Congress would seek public support where Indiramma houses were delivered.



He pledged that the government would prioritise irrigation and education and announced an ambitious plan to make one crore women millionaires through empowerment programmes.



The Chief Minister further said sarees would be provided to all women above 18 years of age and initiatives would soon be launched to facilitate online sales of products made by women’s self-help groups.



Appealing to voters ahead of local body elections, he urged them to elect capable sarpanches. “Village development depends on strong grassroots leadership. Don’t vote under pressure—vote with your heart. Youth should step forward and lead,” he said.



Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders participated in the meeting.