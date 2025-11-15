Small Landowners Suffer as Hydra Demolishes Structures Without Notice: HC Concern

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued a stern warning to Hydra Commissioner A.V. Ranganath. The Court stated that although Hydra has certain powers, its authority is not as significant. The Bench warned that if the agency continues to exceed its limits, the Court will have to show what judicial power means.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, who heard a contempt plea related to violations of interim orders in the Thamidikunta tank restoration case, asked tough questions to the Commissioner during a video conference. The Court recognized that while protecting the lake is important, all actions must follow the law. Worried about the situation of small landowners, the Court noted that Hydra has been demolishing structures without prior notices, even when many layouts were previously approved by local panchayats.

The judge reminded everyone that even Full Tank Level (FTL) zones can include legally recognized patta lands. Petitioners’ counsel Taranjeet Reddy argued that despite the High Court’s stay orders from April, Hydra continued its operations. This led to water entering homes and damaging private properties. He also stated that Hydra has no authority to decide if land is patta or not.

Commissioner Ranganath denied any intentional wrongdoing, claiming that only medical waste was removed from the tank to stop contamination. The Additional Advocate General, Imran Khan, supported Hydra’s actions, saying they were done according to the law. After hearing both sides, the Court postponed the matter to November 27.