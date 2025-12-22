Snowfall in Saudi Arabia’s Desert Stuns the Region as Rare Weather Blankets Gulf Areas; Social Media Flooded with Stunning Videos

Munsif News 24×7 | Riyadh: The rare snowfall in Saudi Arabia’s desert regions has left residents across the Gulf shocked and amazed, as parts of northern Saudi Arabia and Qatar witnessed unusual winter weather. Areas known for extreme heat and dry landscapes were suddenly covered in snow, transforming desert mountains into breathtaking white scenes.

The unexpected snowfall in the Saudi desert has gone viral on social media, with videos and images showing vast stretches of land completely blanketed in snow.

Saudi Desert Turns White After Rare Snowfall

From the mountains of Jabal Al-Lawz in northern Saudi Arabia to parts of Qatar, the region experienced unstable weather conditions over the past few days.

Key highlights include:

Snowfall reported in Tabuk province mountain ranges

mountain ranges Temperatures dropping close to zero degrees Celsius during early mornings

during early mornings Heavy rain and cold winds across northern and central Saudi Arabia

At an altitude of around 2,600 meters, snowfall and rain were reported in high-altitude areas, creating scenes never seen before in recent years.

Videos of Snowfall Go Viral on Social Media

Several viral videos show:

Cars driving through snow-covered desert roads

Thick clouds hovering over white landscapes

Residents celebrating and expressing gratitude for the rare weather

One widely shared clip shows a vehicle moving through a completely white desert under dark, stormy skies, highlighting the dramatic weather shift.

Weather Officials Issue Safety Warnings

Authorities in the Gulf region have urged people to remain cautious due to stormy rains, strong winds, and sudden climate changes. Officials warned residents to:

Avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding

Drive carefully on slippery roads

Follow safety advisories during unstable weather

In Riyadh, schools were instructed to conduct online classes as a precautionary measure due to severe weather conditions in surrounding high-altitude areas.

Unusual Weather Across the Middle East

Apart from Saudi Arabia, neighboring regions also reported abnormal weather:

Heavy rainfall in parts of the United Arab Emirates

Sudden floods in low-lying areas

Cold waves across parts of the Middle East

Weather experts believe these events are linked to a low-pressure system that recently affected the region, bringing intense rainfall and sharp temperature drops.

Climate Change Concerns Raised

Experts say such extreme and unexpected weather patterns indicate broader climate change effects, as regions traditionally known for heat are now experiencing snowfall, floods, and erratic rainfall.

The snowfall in the Saudi desert has become a powerful example of how global weather patterns are rapidly changing, surprising communities and raising environmental concerns worldwide.