Snowfall in Saudi Arabia’s Desert Stuns the Region as Rare Weather Blankets Gulf Areas; Social Media Flooded with Stunning Videos
Rare snowfall in Saudi Arabia’s desert stuns residents as northern regions and Qatar witness unusual winter weather. Videos of snow-covered deserts go viral.
Munsif News 24×7 | Riyadh: The rare snowfall in Saudi Arabia’s desert regions has left residents across the Gulf shocked and amazed, as parts of northern Saudi Arabia and Qatar witnessed unusual winter weather. Areas known for extreme heat and dry landscapes were suddenly covered in snow, transforming desert mountains into breathtaking white scenes.
The unexpected snowfall in the Saudi desert has gone viral on social media, with videos and images showing vast stretches of land completely blanketed in snow.
Saudi Desert Turns White After Rare Snowfall
From the mountains of Jabal Al-Lawz in northern Saudi Arabia to parts of Qatar, the region experienced unstable weather conditions over the past few days.
Key highlights include:
- Snowfall reported in Tabuk province mountain ranges
- Temperatures dropping close to zero degrees Celsius during early mornings
- Heavy rain and cold winds across northern and central Saudi Arabia
At an altitude of around 2,600 meters, snowfall and rain were reported in high-altitude areas, creating scenes never seen before in recent years.
Videos of Snowfall Go Viral on Social Media
Several viral videos show:
- Cars driving through snow-covered desert roads
- Thick clouds hovering over white landscapes
- Residents celebrating and expressing gratitude for the rare weather
One widely shared clip shows a vehicle moving through a completely white desert under dark, stormy skies, highlighting the dramatic weather shift.
Weather Officials Issue Safety Warnings
Authorities in the Gulf region have urged people to remain cautious due to stormy rains, strong winds, and sudden climate changes. Officials warned residents to:
- Avoid low-lying areas prone to flooding
- Drive carefully on slippery roads
- Follow safety advisories during unstable weather
In Riyadh, schools were instructed to conduct online classes as a precautionary measure due to severe weather conditions in surrounding high-altitude areas.
Unusual Weather Across the Middle East
Apart from Saudi Arabia, neighboring regions also reported abnormal weather:
- Heavy rainfall in parts of the United Arab Emirates
- Sudden floods in low-lying areas
- Cold waves across parts of the Middle East
Weather experts believe these events are linked to a low-pressure system that recently affected the region, bringing intense rainfall and sharp temperature drops.
Climate Change Concerns Raised
Experts say such extreme and unexpected weather patterns indicate broader climate change effects, as regions traditionally known for heat are now experiencing snowfall, floods, and erratic rainfall.
The snowfall in the Saudi desert has become a powerful example of how global weather patterns are rapidly changing, surprising communities and raising environmental concerns worldwide.