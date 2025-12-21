Life Disrupted as Severe Cold Grips Telangana, Weather Department Issues Orange Alert

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: A severe cold wave is sweeping across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, leading to a sharp fall in temperatures and causing widespread discomfort among residents. Night and early morning temperatures have dropped unexpectedly, forcing people to step out of their homes only for urgent needs, while roads remain largely deserted during morning hours.

Sudden Temperature Drop Across Telugu States

Several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, especially agency and interior regions, have recorded a sudden and unusual fall in temperatures. The cold conditions have intensified fear among the public, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.

Lowest Temperature in a Decade Recorded in Telangana

Telangana’s Sangareddy district reported the lowest temperature in the state.

Kohir (Sangareddy district): 4.5°C Lowest temperature recorded in the last 10 years

4.5°C Sirpur (Komaram Bheem Asifabad district): 4.8°C

These figures highlight the intensity of the ongoing cold wave.

Hyderabad Shivers as Temperatures Fall Below 10°C

The cold wave has also tightened its grip on Hyderabad, where minimum temperatures have fallen below 10°C in several localities.

Recorded temperatures in Hyderabad:

Serilingampally: 7.8°C

7.8°C Malkajgiri: 8.3°C

8.3°C Rajendranagar: 9.1°C

Most parts of the city are currently experiencing temperatures under 10°C, unusual for this time of year.

Cold Winds Continue Even During Daytime

Adding to public discomfort, cold winds are persisting not only at night and in the morning but also during daytime hours. Citizens say the chilly conditions throughout the day have made routine activities difficult.

Weather Department Issues Orange Alert

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has warned that:

Temperatures may drop further over the next two days

An Orange Alert has been issued for all districts

has been issued for People should take precautionary measures to protect themselves from extreme cold

Authorities have advised residents, especially children, the elderly, and those with health conditions, to stay warm and avoid unnecessary exposure.

The ongoing cold wave in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has disrupted daily life, with record-low temperatures, empty morning roads, and persistent cold winds. Weather officials caution that the situation may worsen in the coming days, urging citizens to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

