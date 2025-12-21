RTC Turns Profitable Due to Mahalakshmi Scheme, Says Bhatti Vikramarka
Telangana RTC turns profitable due to the Mahalakshmi Scheme, says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka. Over 255 crore free bus journeys completed under the scheme.
Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: Telangana’s Road Transport Corporation has returned to profitability due to the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said on Sunday. He credited the scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, as a major factor in strengthening the RTC’s financial position.
Table of Contents
RTC Review Meeting Held at Praja Bhavan
Bhatti Vikramarka was speaking at a high-level review meeting held at Praja Bhavan, attended by officials from the RTC and BC Welfare departments. The meeting was also attended by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, senior finance and transport officials, and welfare department representatives.
Also Read: Public Outrage Over Sudden Shift of Tolichowki RTA Office
Mahalakshmi Scheme Boosts RTC Revenue
The Deputy Chief Minister said that since the people’s government came to power, several steps have been taken to support RTC workers and improve services.
Key highlights shared by Bhatti Vikramarka:
- The Mahalakshmi Scheme has pushed RTC into profits
- Over 255 crore free bus journeys have been completed so far
- The scheme has become a major tool for women empowerment
- New buses were added with loans from women self-help groups and government support
He also said the government is supporting the construction of new bus depots and the development of bus stations across the state.
PF and CCS Dues Significantly Reduced
Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted that the government has made major progress in clearing old dues.
- RTC PF dues reduced from ₹1,400 crore to ₹660 crore
- CCS dues cut from ₹600 crore to ₹373 crore within two years
He said these reductions reflect the government’s commitment to stabilising the transport corporation.
Free Bus Travel Cards for Women Planned
To streamline free bus travel under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, Bhatti Vikramarka instructed officials to:
- Enter into an agreement with the Centre for Good Governance
- Issue special travel cards for women
- Ensure these cards reach every woman in Telangana
Electric Buses Coming to Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal
The Deputy Chief Minister announced that under PM e-DRIVE, around 2,800 electric buses will be introduced in Hyderabad. He directed officials to ensure:
- Adequate charging stations
- Required supporting infrastructure
Additionally, 100 electric buses will be introduced in Nizamabad and Warangal towns.
Boost for Welfare Hostels and Community Associations
Bhatti Vikramarka said:
- Cosmetic and mess charges for students in welfare hostels were increased by 200%
- Payments are being released once every three months
- Officials were instructed to ensure uniforms, books, and shoes are distributed on the first day of the academic year
- Free electricity bill dues for Nai Brahmin and Rajaka associations must be cleared monthly without backlog
Transport Minister Seeks Recruitment Approvals
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar requested approval for:
- Recruitment of Assistant Traffic Managers
- Temporary appointments and 50% regular recruitment for 3,233 conductor posts till March 2026
- Filling of Chief Accounts Officer posts
- New vehicles for enforcement and tablets for tax collection
- User charges to resolve driving licence issuance issues
The Telangana government says the Mahalakshmi Scheme has transformed RTC’s financial health, while also empowering women and expanding public transport infrastructure. With electric buses, new recruitments, and welfare support in focus, officials believe the RTC is on a stronger and more sustainable path.
Follow MunsifNews24x7 for More.