RTC Turns Profitable Due to Mahalakshmi Scheme, Says Bhatti Vikramarka

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: Telangana’s Road Transport Corporation has returned to profitability due to the successful implementation of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said on Sunday. He credited the scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, as a major factor in strengthening the RTC’s financial position.

RTC Review Meeting Held at Praja Bhavan

Bhatti Vikramarka was speaking at a high-level review meeting held at Praja Bhavan, attended by officials from the RTC and BC Welfare departments. The meeting was also attended by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, senior finance and transport officials, and welfare department representatives.

Also Read: Public Outrage Over Sudden Shift of Tolichowki RTA Office

Mahalakshmi Scheme Boosts RTC Revenue

The Deputy Chief Minister said that since the people’s government came to power, several steps have been taken to support RTC workers and improve services.

Key highlights shared by Bhatti Vikramarka:

The Mahalakshmi Scheme has pushed RTC into profits

has pushed RTC into profits Over 255 crore free bus journeys have been completed so far

have been completed so far The scheme has become a major tool for women empowerment

New buses were added with loans from women self-help groups and government support

He also said the government is supporting the construction of new bus depots and the development of bus stations across the state.

PF and CCS Dues Significantly Reduced

Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted that the government has made major progress in clearing old dues.

RTC PF dues reduced from ₹1,400 crore to ₹660 crore

from ₹1,400 crore to CCS dues cut from ₹600 crore to ₹373 crore within two years

He said these reductions reflect the government’s commitment to stabilising the transport corporation.

Free Bus Travel Cards for Women Planned

To streamline free bus travel under the Mahalakshmi Scheme, Bhatti Vikramarka instructed officials to:

Enter into an agreement with the Centre for Good Governance

Issue special travel cards for women

for women Ensure these cards reach every woman in Telangana

Electric Buses Coming to Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that under PM e-DRIVE, around 2,800 electric buses will be introduced in Hyderabad. He directed officials to ensure:

Adequate charging stations

Required supporting infrastructure

Additionally, 100 electric buses will be introduced in Nizamabad and Warangal towns.

Boost for Welfare Hostels and Community Associations

Bhatti Vikramarka said:

Cosmetic and mess charges for students in welfare hostels were increased by 200%

for students in welfare hostels were increased by Payments are being released once every three months

Officials were instructed to ensure uniforms, books, and shoes are distributed on the first day of the academic year

are distributed on the Free electricity bill dues for Nai Brahmin and Rajaka associations must be cleared monthly without backlog

Transport Minister Seeks Recruitment Approvals

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar requested approval for:

Recruitment of Assistant Traffic Managers

Temporary appointments and 50% regular recruitment for 3,233 conductor posts till March 2026

for till March 2026 Filling of Chief Accounts Officer posts

posts New vehicles for enforcement and tablets for tax collection

User charges to resolve driving licence issuance issues

The Telangana government says the Mahalakshmi Scheme has transformed RTC’s financial health, while also empowering women and expanding public transport infrastructure. With electric buses, new recruitments, and welfare support in focus, officials believe the RTC is on a stronger and more sustainable path.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for More.