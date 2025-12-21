Hyderabad

Public Outrage Over Sudden Shift of Tolichowki RTA Office

Public anger erupts in Hyderabad after the Toli Chowki RTA office is shifted overnight to a hilly area behind Ramanaidu Studios, causing inconvenience to citizens.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 December 2025 - 22:23
Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: Residents of Tolichowki, Hyderabad have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the sudden relocation of the RTA office, which had been serving the local population for nearly 20 years. The office was shifted overnight without prior notice to a new location behind Ramanaidu Studios, triggering inconvenience and public anger.

Tolichowki RTA Office Shifted Without Notice

According to local residents, the Tolichowki RTA office was abruptly moved from its long-standing location to a new site situated in a hilly area behind Ramanaidu Studios. Citizens say the lack of advance information added to the confusion and hardship.

The RTA office plays a crucial role in providing essential services such as:

  • Driving licence-related work
  • Vehicle registration services
  • Learner’s licence applications
  • Other transport-related documentation

New Location Poses Serious Accessibility Issues

The newly shifted RTA office location has become a major concern for daily visitors.

Key problems highlighted by citizens include:

  • Difficult access due to hilly terrain
  • Problems reaching the office via two-wheelers and autos
  • Severe inconvenience for elderly people and women
  • Lack of proper public transport connectivity

Residents say reaching the office now requires extra time, effort, and expense.

Elderly and Women Worst Affected

Local citizens have stressed that senior citizens and women are facing the maximum hardship due to the new RTA office location. Many depend on autos or short-distance travel, which has now become unsafe and uncomfortable.

People visiting the office for routine services are reportedly turning back due to the difficult approach roads.

Public Demands Immediate Review of Decision

Angry residents are urging the authorities to reconsider the relocation decision immediately.

Their key demands include:

  • Restoring the RTA office to its original Tolichowki location
  • Shifting it to a more accessible area
  • Ensuring public convenience before implementing such changes

Citizens have appealed to officials to take public needs into account while making administrative decisions.

The sudden shift of the Tolichowki RTA office in Hyderabad has caused widespread inconvenience and public dissatisfaction. Residents hope authorities will act swiftly to resolve the issue and ensure that essential government services remain accessible, safe, and citizen friendly.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
