Public Outrage Over Sudden Shift of Tolichowki RTA Office

Hyderabad: Residents of Tolichowki, Hyderabad have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the sudden relocation of the RTA office, which had been serving the local population for nearly 20 years. The office was shifted overnight without prior notice to a new location behind Ramanaidu Studios, triggering inconvenience and public anger.

Tolichowki RTA Office Shifted Without Notice

According to local residents, the Tolichowki RTA office was abruptly moved from its long-standing location to a new site situated in a hilly area behind Ramanaidu Studios. Citizens say the lack of advance information added to the confusion and hardship.

The RTA office plays a crucial role in providing essential services such as:

Driving licence-related work

Vehicle registration services

Learner’s licence applications

Other transport-related documentation

New Location Poses Serious Accessibility Issues

The newly shifted RTA office location has become a major concern for daily visitors.

Key problems highlighted by citizens include:

Difficult access due to hilly terrain

Problems reaching the office via two-wheelers and autos

Severe inconvenience for elderly people and women

Lack of proper public transport connectivity

Residents say reaching the office now requires extra time, effort, and expense.

Elderly and Women Worst Affected

Local citizens have stressed that senior citizens and women are facing the maximum hardship due to the new RTA office location. Many depend on autos or short-distance travel, which has now become unsafe and uncomfortable.

People visiting the office for routine services are reportedly turning back due to the difficult approach roads.

Public Demands Immediate Review of Decision

Angry residents are urging the authorities to reconsider the relocation decision immediately.

Their key demands include:

Restoring the RTA office to its original Tolichowki location

Shifting it to a more accessible area

Ensuring public convenience before implementing such changes

Citizens have appealed to officials to take public needs into account while making administrative decisions.

The sudden shift of the Tolichowki RTA office in Hyderabad has caused widespread inconvenience and public dissatisfaction. Residents hope authorities will act swiftly to resolve the issue and ensure that essential government services remain accessible, safe, and citizen friendly.

