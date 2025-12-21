Indian Railways to Increase Passenger Fares from December 26; Here’s What Will Cost More

Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: In a major update for travelers, Indian Railways has announced a fare hike effective from December 26, aiming to raise nearly ₹600 crore in additional revenue. The revised fare structure will apply only to journeys longer than 215 kilometers, while short-distance and suburban passengers will remain unaffected.

Railway Fare Hike from December 26: Key Details

According to the new ticketing rules, passengers traveling beyond 215 km will have to pay a slightly higher fare based on the class of travel.

Revised Fare Structure

Ordinary Class: ₹0.01 increase per kilometer for journeys over 215 km

Mail & Express Trains (Non-AC): ₹0.02 increase per kilometer

All AC Classes: ₹0.02 increase per kilometer



No Fare Increase for These Passengers

Indian Railways has clarified that no fare hike will apply to:

Routes below 215 km

Suburban train services

Monthly Season Tickets (MSTs)

This means daily commuters and short-distance travelers will not feel the impact of the fare revision.

Why Indian Railways Is Increasing Fares

Railway officials said the decision is linked to rising operational expenses and network expansion.

Rising Costs Include:

Expansion of the railway network over the last decade

Increase in workforce strength

Annual employee salary expenditure of around ₹1.15 lakh crore

Pension payments amounting to nearly ₹60,000 crore

Officials stated that fare adjustments are necessary to maintain services and manage long-term financial commitments.

Previous Fare Revision Impact

The Ministry of Railways noted that the last fare revision in July 2025 has already generated around ₹700 crore in revenue, indicating a positive impact on railway finances.

What Passengers Should Know

The new railway fares will come into effect from December 26

Only long-distance travelers will see a marginal increase

Ticket prices for short routes and suburban services remain unchanged

The Indian Railways fare hike from December 26 is a limited and distance-based revision aimed at boosting revenue while protecting daily commuters. Passengers planning long-distance travel are advised to check updated ticket prices before booking.

