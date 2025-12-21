Indian Railways to Increase Passenger Fares from December 26; Here’s What Will Cost More
Indian Railways announces fare hike from December 26 for journeys over 215 km. Ordinary, Mail, Express, and AC class fares to increase marginally.
Munsif News 24×7 | Hyderabad: In a major update for travelers, Indian Railways has announced a fare hike effective from December 26, aiming to raise nearly ₹600 crore in additional revenue. The revised fare structure will apply only to journeys longer than 215 kilometers, while short-distance and suburban passengers will remain unaffected.
Railway Fare Hike from December 26: Key Details
According to the new ticketing rules, passengers traveling beyond 215 km will have to pay a slightly higher fare based on the class of travel.
Revised Fare Structure
- Ordinary Class:
- ₹0.01 increase per kilometer for journeys over 215 km
- Mail & Express Trains (Non-AC):
- ₹0.02 increase per kilometer
- All AC Classes:
- ₹0.02 increase per kilometer
No Fare Increase for These Passengers
Indian Railways has clarified that no fare hike will apply to:
- Routes below 215 km
- Suburban train services
- Monthly Season Tickets (MSTs)
This means daily commuters and short-distance travelers will not feel the impact of the fare revision.
Why Indian Railways Is Increasing Fares
Railway officials said the decision is linked to rising operational expenses and network expansion.
Rising Costs Include:
- Expansion of the railway network over the last decade
- Increase in workforce strength
- Annual employee salary expenditure of around ₹1.15 lakh crore
- Pension payments amounting to nearly ₹60,000 crore
Officials stated that fare adjustments are necessary to maintain services and manage long-term financial commitments.
Previous Fare Revision Impact
The Ministry of Railways noted that the last fare revision in July 2025 has already generated around ₹700 crore in revenue, indicating a positive impact on railway finances.
What Passengers Should Know
- The new railway fares will come into effect from December 26
- Only long-distance travelers will see a marginal increase
- Ticket prices for short routes and suburban services remain unchanged
The Indian Railways fare hike from December 26 is a limited and distance-based revision aimed at boosting revenue while protecting daily commuters. Passengers planning long-distance travel are advised to check updated ticket prices before booking.
