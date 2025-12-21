India Closes Visa Application Centre in Chittagong Amid Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

Munsif News 24×7 | Dhaka: India has temporarily closed its Visa Application Centre in Chittagong, Bangladesh, following a surge in unrest and security concerns. The move comes amid heightened tensions after the death of a prominent youth leader and growing political instability ahead of parliamentary elections.

Indian Visa Application Centre Closed Till Further Notice

Authorities confirmed that the Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong has been shut indefinitely as a precautionary measure. The closure aims to ensure the safety of staff and applicants after protests turned violent near the Indian mission.

Also Read: WhatsApp ‘Ghost Pairing’ Scam Alert: Hyderabad Police Warn Users Against Dangerous New Fraud

Protests and Vandalism Trigger Security Action

According to local officials:

Protesters gathered near the Indian mission in Chittagong’s Khulshi area

Stones and bricks were allegedly thrown during demonstrations

Parts of the building reportedly suffered damage

Police acted swiftly to disperse the crowd and detained several individuals following the incident.

Security Tightened at Indian Offices in Sylhet

In response to the developing situation, security was strengthened at the Indian Assistant High Commission and Visa Application Centre in Sylhet on December 20. Officials said enhanced measures were necessary to prevent any spillover of unrest.

Election-Related Unrest Raises Concerns

Bangladesh has been witnessing worsening law and order conditions since the announcement of the parliamentary election schedule. Several regions have reported:

Political rallies and counter-protests

Clashes between rival groups

Incidents of arson and casualties

These developments have raised concerns for diplomatic missions and public facilities.

What Applicants Should Know

Applicants planning to travel to India are advised to:

Monitor official updates before visiting visa centres

Expect possible delays in visa processing

Follow local security advisories

The closure of the Indian Visa Application Centre in Chittagong reflects the broader impact of political unrest in Bangladesh. Authorities say operations will resume once the security situation stabilizes, with public safety remaining the top priority.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for More.